Photo Credit: Wiki

On June 6, hundreds from London’s Muslim community marched to the London [Ontario] Muslim Mosque as part of ongoing commemorative events to mark the one-year anniversary of the murder of the Afzaal family, who were killed in a hate-motivated attack while out for a walk on June 6, 2021.

Their fault? They appeared dressed in Muslim attire and that seems to have triggered the alleged killer’s hatred towards Muslims.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the event where he declared that his government has allocated millions of dollars in funding to grassroots organizations, many led by Muslims, to combat hate. “We’re also launching a process to appoint Canada’s very first special representative on combating Islamophobia,” the PM added.

Only a handful of Muslims are involved in terrorism, but even fewer are standing up to the jihadis who have done more to make the world fear us as potential extremists than any enemy that we perceive is out to get us.

At about the same time as the event in London, suspected Islamic terrorists in Nigeria launched an assault on a Catholic church during mass on Sunday, killing 20 Christians and injuring 50 more.

The attackers targeted the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in the town of Owo as the worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday. They gunned down parishioners and detonated an explosive device.

ISIS-inspired Boko Haram abducts Christian girls for ransom and conversion to Islam.

Nigeria, which has nearly the same number of Christians as Muslims, has been a hotbed of Islamic extremism and terrorism for decades, beginning with the radical ISIS-inspired Boko Haram, known for abducting Christian girls and holding them for ransom and conversion to Islam.

We must be sure that when Ottawa is funding the “fight Islamophobia” campaign that it is not pouring Canadian taxpayer’s money into the pockets of the very people who are the flagbearers of pan-Islamism and who desire Islamic Sharia in Canada.

We don’t want to give out funds to those who aren’t supporters of Western civilization, gender equality, LGBTQ rights, individual liberty, freedom of speech and conscience and all the things that make us proud as Canadians and humble enough to not gloat about it.

Across the oceans in India, the muscle of Islamism is visible on a daily basis. Last week when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the provincial Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh were visiting the city of Kanpur, a rock-throwing riot was engineered by the Islamic clergy that sent thousands from their Friday congregations to create a massive law and order situation.

Muslim Indians refuse to recognize that mosques were built over destroyed Hindu temples.

There are definitely saner heads in the Muslim community in India, but the hatred against Hindus is so deeply entrenched among the radicals that today Muslim Indians are refusing to recognize that thousands of mosques were built over destroyed Hindu Temples during the murderous reign of the Moghul invaders and earlier plunderers such as Timur.

Thus the battle over ownership of a mosque built over the Hindu holy temple of Gyanvapi in the historic city of Varanasi (Banaras) continues as Muslims refuse to recognize Hindu sovereignty over one of their holiest sites. It is equivalent to building a church over the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and then claiming it as a Christian site instead of it being the Jewish Temple.

Fighting Islamophobia — whatever that word means — starts first with those Muslims who need to denounce their supremacist belief in the superiority of their religion over all other faiths. As long as leadership of the religion is in the hands of Islamists who continue to play the victim card, we will not cut the mustard.

There is nothing irrational about fearing the Islamist approach and the jihadi agenda. Those who take the law into their own hands must be dealt with severely, but we Muslims could do far more if we all stopped copying the agenda of the Muslim Brotherhood.

It appears that as yet not a single Muslim leader or mullah in Canada has publicly denounced the outrage in Nigeria or the arrogance of Muslims in India. Not one. If they had done so, that would amount to fighting Islamophobia.