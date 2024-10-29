Photo Credit: Flickr / Marco Verch / CC 2.0 / https://foto.wuestenigel.com/the-new-york-times-logo-on-a-computer-screen-with-a-magnifying-glass/

Did you see Michelle Obama stump for Kamala Harris? She is really one angry woman. Her fiery appeal was to “y’all,” and perhaps she mainly had black folk in mind. What do y’ll think? What has Michelle got to be so angry about?

Obama? He’s the former President who barely acknowledged his white mother and white grandparents who brought him up. In his first book, he focuses mainly on the black African father who abandoned him and never looked back. What kind of man does this? Did you ever notice this, ponder upon it? And why did he unleash Iran’s evil power? Choose the mullahs to stabilize the Middle East?

Why do I keep doing it, reading the NYT? Am I a masochist? Do you read it too? Well, some of us have to keep up with the daily anti-Israel libels, the kind of lies that always, always, lead to violence and then to pogroms–and worse.

Today, the NYT’s describes Israe’s “foray” into Iran as “retaliatory” and as an example of “Israel’s Shadow War.” That’s their lead front page story. Add to that an article that is sympathetic to Gazan cancer victims in Jordan who are facing psychological battles of displacement (five photos of them); two articles that are actually sympathetic to Iran (!!!), which praise the mullahs for their “muted response” and “restraint.

The largest state sponsor of global terrorism is described as a country that is “aware of it ‘responsibilities for regional peace and security.'” Oh yes, there’s another article about how outraged media groups are about the Israeli strikes that (inadvertently) killed journalists in Lebanon–Israel’s actions are described as a “war crime,” and as “deliberate aggression.”

As usual, but Oh My God! Not a word about Iran’s aggression and that of its’ many terrorist proxies; no sympathetic photos of displaced Israelis, wounded Israelis, murdered Israelis. There are now 769 very young soldiers who were killed in battle; 891 civilians who’ve been murdered; 76 police officers and ISA agents who’ve also been murdered. There are 101 Israeli captives still being held hostage in Gaza. An offer of 100K for the release of each one, no questions asked, has led nowhere. If they are still alive, and are being held in Gaza–how many innocent Gazans can there be? Oh, do tell me.

To top it off, the NYT’s Sunday opinion section flaunts an anti-Trump rant that goes on for nine whole pages. Just in case anyone was still wondering where they stood on the upcoming election.

