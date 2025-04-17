Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

In Psalm 130 that begins with the words “From out of the depths I have called You Hashem,” there is one powerful image that reflects the times in which we live. That image is captured in these words: “My soul is to the L-rd among those who guard the morning, those who guard the morning.”

Advertisement





Rashi, explaining who these “guards” are and why the repetition, comments: “I am among those who have expectations of the redemption; expecting and again expecting through end time (ketz) after end time.” The “guards,” according to Rashi, are referring to every generation from the time of the destruction of the second Temple. In every generation when our people have suffered, there has always been the eternal hope of redemption and salvation.

We as a people have been awaiting the final redemption for thousands of years, but it has never seemed closer than in modern times, especially with the founding of the State of Israel. And in the Six Day War, and with the retaking of the Old City of Jerusalem, we seemed well on the way of greeting the Messiah. And that is the way I personally felt on Jerusalem Day in 1977 marching down Jaffa street along with Yeshivat Merkaz HaRav. As we approached the walls of the Old City, I was sure that we were about to greet the Messiah himself. It had to be. We were, I felt, at “the end of days.”

Nonetheless, the last year and a half have given us all powerful reminders that “in every generation they have risen up against us in order to destroy us.” But the stories of incredible salvation of many who were taken violently on Simchat Torah have renewed our faith that redemption is indeed possible and so necessary.

What is the secret of our redemption? What is necessary to bring it about, and why does the Messiah seem to tarry so long, so eternally long?

One of the more powerful and beautiful descriptions of the process of the redemption can be found in the book of Yechezkel and quoted in the Talmud: “And you, O mountains of Israel, will give forth your branches and bear your fruits for my people for they have come have come close.” And the Talmud says: there is no greater description of the end of days than this.

Herein lies the process of redemption, the natural process that has to be “planted” in the ground, carefully watched and taken care of. In addition, it is crucial that the people will bring it about for there is no way to grow things in the Land of Israel without the return of the people, without the return of Am Yisrael to Eretz Yisrael. Rabbi Yosef Dov Soloveitchik describes the miraculous return of the people to its land, and how the land (despite being conquered and settled over the last two thousand years) metaphysically awaited our return to the homeland. The land simply did not flourish, but remained barren and desolate, awaiting the return of its sons and daughters.

This process of growth is also reflected in the very essence of our tefillot that we say three times daily. In the fifteenth blessing of the silent Amidah we pray for the reestablishment of the seed of King David saying: speedily cause the scion (tzemach) of David your servant to flourish (tatzmiach)…for we hope for your salvation every day. Blessed are You, O L-rd, who causes the power of salvation to flourish (matzmiach).”

Interestingly, this blessing describes the seemingly natural growth of salvation, something that will take a very long time. And on the other hand, it emphasizes our desire that it come speedily. From our perspective we have been waiting for eternity for the redemption and the arrival of the kingdom of David, and yet we want it to happen quickly and in our days.

I can think of no other Passover when we so much are in need of the geulah hashleimah (the complete and final redemption), but not next year or next month but now! When I hear the voices and stories of those who are still awaiting the return of their loved ones from Gaza, I feel that we must do more – much more – to help ensure that it will happen. If it is true what the rabbis said: “In Nissan we were redeemed, and in Nissan we will be redeemed,” then let it happen this year. And if that miracle does not happen, then we should leave a seat empty at our elaborate and beautiful tables in the expectation that they will return. In addition, when we pour the additional cup of Elijah, we should have in mind that we want him to arrive and announce the coming of the messiah for all of Am Yisrael!

Chag sameach!

Share this article on WhatsApp: