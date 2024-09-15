Photo Credit: Scott Hayes’ Facebook portrait image

It seems that in the ultra-liberal town of Newton, Massachusetts even if one is violently attacked by a terrorist supporter who seeks the destruction of America and praises the murder of Americans by terrorist organizations, they cannot protect themselves from someone who attacks and wants to murder them. Scott Hayes, an Iraq War Veteran was attacked on Thursday while peacefully protesting by Caleb Gannon, a terrorist supporter.

Hayes, a long-standing ally and friend to the Jewish community peacefully attended a Pro-Israel rally in Newton, Massachusetts on Thursday evening holding American and Israeli flags. Standing on the street, he was attacked by Gannon who is seen on video charging at him from across the street before attacking him. At one point, Gannon had his arms around Hayes’ neck choking him. Hayes, in self-defense shot Gannon with a legal weapon. Wrongfully, Hayes has been arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as violation of a constitutional right causing injury. After many hours in jail, he was released and must now wear a GPS monitoring device.

Much like the State of Israel, Hayes was viciously assaulted and is being blamed for defending himself.

Scott Hayes is an American hero, a patriot Zionist who left his home to speak up peacefully and was attacked. The only thing that one should say to Scott Hayes is thank you for serving America and for standing with the Jewish and Pro-Israel community. It is shameful that Hayes – whose weapon is legal and his actions self-defense – was attacked and has been charged. Shame on Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan for charging him. Would it have been better if he was choked to death?

Caleb Gannon, the man who attacked Hayes has called for the destruction of America, tweeting that the “United States government is a rogue terrorist organization..” and “All police precincts, military bases, and government offices must be liquidated immediately, and all resources from them redirected back into their communities.” Gannon notes “I am so ready for the post-American world.”

Gannon is a Hamas supporter who just last week praised the murder of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, writing of this young American boy who was kidnapped at a music festival, “He was a terrorist in a foreign land, got what he deserved.” Gannon has retweeted a post saying Zionists should feel “unsafe everywhere” and says if “someone were to bomb the US Pentagon they’d be bombing terrorists.”

Jews and those who stand with Israel are under attack in the United States and the only thing one should say to Scott Hayes is Thank You. If Scott Hayes is prosecuted, no one is safe attending any protest in Massachusetts. If you are attacked and don’t let your attacker murder you then you will go to jail. Decent people cannot be silent in the face of this injustice and must demand Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan drop all charges immediately. Americans must not be silent, and must stand firmly with Scott Hayes and the right of any American to protect themselves.

