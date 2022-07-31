Photo Credit: FB

(Written by Lt. Colonel Allen West and reposted from FrontPageMag)

As we draw close to the pivotal 2022 midterm election in November, many are discussing the electoral trend of the Hispanic community away from the Democrat, progressive socialist party. When I was Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, I assessed that the reason why the Rio Grande Valley was blue was because we had not engaged with them. I remember being in Del Rio, Texas, at a Hispanic church for a showing of the documentary “Uncle Tom.” There were those who asked, “Why show a documentary about black conservatism in the RGV?” The answer was simple–to show the Hispanic community what the Democrat Party had done to the Black community and let them know that if not careful, the same would happen to the Hispanic community.

Today we are witnessing a modern-day enslavement of the Black community on a 21st century economic plantation. We do not hear pundits talking about the black electorate because the black electorate is being destroyed and made irrelevant. Yes, I know, it was Rep. Jim Clyburn in South Carolina and the black Democrat vote there that saved Joe Biden’s presidential campaign…but why?

Under former President Trump, black unemployment hit an all-time low. Historic black colleges and universities (HBCUs) received financial assistance. Black small businesses were prioritized and there was even a major criminal justice reformation. Mind you, none of this occurred under the so-called first Black president. No, not Bill Clinton, but rather Barack Obama.

Just recently, Kamala Harris spoke before the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), an organization founded by white progressive socialists back at the turn of the century — Mary White Ovington, Henry Moskowitz, William English Walling, and Oswald Garrison Villard. They selected a black man named W.E.B. DuBois as the face. DuBois was an avowed leftist who would eventually renounce his U.S. citizenship and fully embrace communism. At this gathering instead of addressing the harm done to the “advancement” of the black community, VP Harris decided to advance abortion. She made the comparison to slavery, of course not mentioning that the physical enslavement of Blacks in America was part of the Democrat party history.

The murder of unborn babies in America has had the most adverse effect on the black community, which only makes up 13% of the American population. The Black community in America is no longer the second largest demographic; it has been overtaken by the Hispanic community. Over 35% of the murder of unborn babies in America are done by some 7% of the American population–black women. And let’s not forget who the founder of Planned Parenthood was, a white supremacist, racist, eugenicist named Margaret Sanger who referred to Blacks as undesirables and human weeds full of disease.

Those black lives do not matter in the modern enslavement of the Black community.

It is not just the murdering of black babies in the womb. Every major urban center, controlled by Democrats, can boast of astounding levels of shootings and murders of Blacks. I’ve got to ask, when was the last time Chicago Mayor Lightfoot, or any other mayor of a major urban center, especially Black ones, decried this violence…or for that matter BLM? They do not because there is little care or concern that blacks are slaughtering blacks; that just does not fit the political narrative. Sadly, it took a woman of color, Arabella Foss-Yarbrough of Minneapolis to condemn BLM protestors who were against a black man being shot after firing shots into her kitchen while she was cooking for her two Black children.

Heck, Joe Biden was on a show with a Black commentator when he said that “if you do not vote for me, you ain’t Black.” Of course, there was no challenge from the commentator, just like there was no response when Biden said, “they gonna put y’all back in chains” in 2016.

The only political organization that has ever put Blacks in America in chains is the Democrat Party, be them physical or metaphysical chains.

Denying school choice in the inner cities and relegating black children to failing public schools is an example of enslavement. Once the Democrats stood outside the doors of education preventing black kids from entering…now they stand inside the doors and prevent them from leaving for better educational opportunities.

Look at Baltimore, and witness the utter despair and degradation of humanity. The lack of thriving small businesses, or even grocery stores, has had a detrimental effect on health in the Black community. Successful businesses are thwarted because crime is allowed to run rampant, all because the left is more concerned with criminal rights than those of law-abiding Black citizens. Remember it was a Black man, Otis McDonald, who sued the City of Chicago, all the way to the Supreme Court, so he could be armed and protect himself in his own home.

The enslavement of the Black community in America is a tragic occurrence. It is enabled by charlatans and modern-day plantation overseers who benefit from the abysmal situations Blacks face. And of course, these are the same individuals who will assail those who have escaped this new plantation, wishing to not return.

I will close with the sage words of my ideological mentor, Booker T. Washington, “There is a class of colored people who make a business of keeping the troubles, the wrongs, and the hardships of the Negro race before the public. Some of these people do not want the Negro to lose his grievances, because they do not want to lose their jobs.”

Just the same as there were tribes in Africa who sold other Africans to white slavers…history is repeating itself before our eyes. I just pray that more in the Black community will have the scales fall from their eyes and embrace the shackle-breaking constitutional freedoms, rights, and liberties that America affords them.

(Lt. Colonel Allen West, is an American politician(Republican), retired military officer, and an ardent Zionist and supporter of Israel and Jewish causes)