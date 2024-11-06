Photo Credit: 123rf.com

A fierce flood wiped out all of humanity, reshaping the natural world in its wake. Humanity’s repeated rebellions and betrayals, followed by divine retribution had reached a breaking point. After the flood decimated humanity, it became clear that man could not be relied upon to consistently fulfill the divine will. A new approach was needed – one that could offer stability and a sustainability for an imperfect world.

Responding to this reality, Hashem established a covenant with Noach, assuring him that He would no longer subject the world to universal destruction. Though natural interventions would still occur, the fundamental order of creation would remain intact. The cycles of nature would persist, providing a foundation for stability and renewing humanity’s confidence in the continuity of life.

To mark this new covenant, Hashem emblazoned a rainbow across the sky. More than a mere sign, the rainbow symbolized a profound shift in the relationship between Hashem and man. For millennia, mankind had mistakenly believed that Hashem was perpetually angry, punishing humanity with unrelenting severity. Witnessing one judgment after another – Adam’s banishment from Gan Eden, Kayin’s curse to wander the earth, a partial flood in Enosh’s generation that devastated a third of the habitable land, and finally the great deluge that erased all but a remnant – people assumed that Hashem was vengeful, constantly hurling down arrows from heaven.

The rainbow debunked this false perception that Hashem is angry. It resembled an inverted bow, a bow no longer aimed at the earth. By turning the bow away, Hashem signaled the end of His anger and offered a new vision of the divine – one characterized by compassion rather than wrath. A weapon was transformed into an arch, a symbol of divine protection. Though moral failings would still bring consequences, humanity came to understand that Hashem’s desire was not to punish endlessly, but to protect, sustain, and guide.

A bow Became a Dome

On October 7, we faced a barrage of arrows, an overwhelming onslaught that left us reeling in a dark moment of hester panim – a period when Hashem’s presence felt hidden. How could He allow such animalistic violence to be unleashed upon us. It seemed as if a bow and arrow were aimed at us from the heavens, and for twelve agonizing hours, we struggled to grasp the divine will amidst the chaos.

Over the past year, the bow and arrow have become inverted gain, evolving into a shield of protection. We have felt the presence of a protective dome suspended above us, sheltering our skies and instilling a sense of security and hope. Hashem has granted us the ingenuity to defend against distant aerial threats. Just as the original rainbow arched over humanity as a sign of divine protection after the flood, we have witnessed our own modern version of that shelter – a profound reminder of divine mercy amidst our trials.

Sunshine and Clouds

However, the rainbow is more than just an inverted bow or a protective arch shielding us from heavenly dangers. Its vibrant colors emerge after a heavy rainfall, and it first appeared following the year-long deluge which devastated humanity. A rainbow forms in a sky where part is still shrouded in clouds, while another part is illuminated by sunlight. Some meforshim (the Ran) suggest that, for this reason, rainbows were not visible during the first 1,500 years of human history. The pre-flood world was covered in dense, rain-laden clouds that concealed the appearance of rainbows. These rain-laden clouds unleashed the mabul. Only after the natural order changed, with clouds becoming less saturated, did the beauty of the rainbow become apparent.

A rainbow emerges when the sky is a blend of dark clouds and streams of sunlight, reminding us that even when gloom hangs overhead, there is still hope. It reassured Noach and humanity that even in moments of failure and shadow, light can break through. There will always be righteous individuals who bring illumination into a darkened world. Though the world may remain imperfect, Hashem acknowledged the frailty of the human condition and extended His mercy accordingly.

Set against the backdrop of both light and darkness, the rainbow signals a complex reality – a world where good and evil coexist, where shadows and light intermingle, and where clouds and sunshine share the sky. It symbolizes that life is a complex mixture of triumph and tragedy, of joy and sadness.

Our Rainbow

The initial months following the October 7 war were shrouded in darkness and heavy clouds. We endured a horrific pogrom, an assault of unimaginable brutality. We faced an axis of evil determined to annihilate us, while the world seemed to quickly turn its back. Acts of murder were rationalized, and resistance was equated with heinous crimes, as antisemitism surged across the globe. Haters seized the opportunity to unleash their venom, leaving us in a darkened state of despair.

Yet, in recent months – and particularly in the last few weeks – we have witnessed extraordinary nissim. From the blunting of two major missile offensives to the dismantling of our enemies to the north and south, we have seen divine hashgacha unfold in stunning ways. A glimmer of hope has emerged, as light begins to break through the darkness. Yet, despite these promising developments, we still endure the heartbreaking loss of too many soldiers and the persistence of repeated terror attacks.

Our skies remain both clouded and radiant, a blend of shadows and brightness. We have glimpsed a rainbow that promises a brighter tomorrow, yet we still live under the weight of ominous dark clouds. It is a time of contrasts, where hope and sorrow, triumph and loss, coexist, reminding us that the path ahead is complex, even as a new dawn is slowly taking shape.

It is crucial to see both the clouds and the sunshine. As triumphant as some moments have been, and as remarkable as the miracles are, we must avoid oversimplifying the situation. The dangers remain grave, and we must continue to pray for Hashem’s assistance. Beyond the immediate threats, there is also deep darkness and enduring suffering. It will take decades to heal the trauma that has touched so many lives.

Yet, even amidst the dark clouds, we must not overlook the radiance of the sunshine and the promise of the rainbow. Had Hezbollah invaded, the devastation would have been far more severe than what we experienced from Hamas. We have dealt strategic blows to our enemies and have begun to reclaim a semblance of stability.

We must embrace the full picture. The darkness and light together tell the story of our struggles and resilience. As we strive to regain normalcy, do not lose sight of the hope and blessings that shine through, even when clouds still linger overhead.

A Sober Future

The partly cloudy, partly sunny horizon should serve as a profound lesson for our overall condition in Israel. After 2,000 years of utter darkness in galut, we experienced the euphoria of returning to our homeland. Even as we faced constant hardship and fought unending wars, we experienced an undeniable upward surge – a spirit of renewal and progress. Yet, particularly over the past two decades, we became somewhat intoxicated with the comforts and triumphs of life in Israel, as if the journey toward redemption was nearing completion.

The rainbow should remind us that until this world is fully repaired and healed, our life in Israel will resemble the rainbow’s blend of radiant colors and shadowed skies. Resplendent hues of joy and accomplishment will mingle with dark clouds.

Sun and clouds. Light and darkness. Rainbows.

