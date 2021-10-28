Photo Credit: Courtesy Beyneynu

The Jewish community of Phoenix woke up last Thursday morning to devastating news played out in national media. Two locals “rabbis” who had taken positions in a local synagogue had been exposed as Christian missionaries with no connection to Judaism whatsoever.

Worse, they had even served on batei din, wrote mezuzahs, worked on divorces and marriages, and even inserted themselves into holy burial ceremonies.

The story in Phoenix gets even worse. Despite national rabbinical notices warning congregations that the Dawson family was attempting to infiltrate various Jewish communities, the Dawsons connected with a Michael Aminov of Phoenix who had started a synagogue serving the Bukharian community.

One victim told me his family had spent $15,000 on a geirus for the wife of his brother, raising money from the community to make their relationship “kosher.” Any real Orthodox rabbi would have turned them away and told them this wasn’t possible. Yet these poor, uneducated Jews often didn’t know this, and just wanted to do what they thought was best.

Aminov had been under the radar: almost none of the rabbis within this community had known who he was, despite his having a synagogue that served dozens of families.

They were even less aware that there were two Christian missionaries serving on a makeshift bais din until the national news hit. Yet one rabbi told me he had informed “the entire community” only weeks ago about these issues.

As someone who lives here and, more importantly, spoke to the Orthodox stakeholders within Phoenix about this situation over the last week, I’ve come to some conclusions about why this happened, what this means to our community and how it can be stopped.

* * *

Why did this happen? Simply put, the community is fractured and is currently lacking the daas Torah leadership that has become the hallmark of a Torah community. Attempts have been made in the past by Rabbi Zvi Holland, kashrus administrator of the Star-K and a former member of the community, to make a bais din, but seemingly the idea was squashed because no one felt there were enough b’nei Torah to make it effective.

Because of this, a shul run by a reported scam artist with fake credentials was created that had no problem installing two obvious Christian missionaries as “rabbis” to serve the community.

Since it was only serving “poor Bukharian Jews,” as one rav told me, no one seemed to care – and there was no leadership to say that we should care. Literally – one rabbi of the community told me that unfortunately no one cares for “brown Jews.”

Worse, the Vaad HaKashruth of Phoenix, which at this time seemingly supervises only one restaurant, released a statement claiming there was nothing to be worried about, stating that “imposters have had little if any impact on or interaction with the majority of the Orthodox community.”

This was even after the local news stories that pointed out that Jews were losing their life savings to these scammers.

To dismiss the pain and suffering of Yid seems callous and not the way bnei Torah should act. When we hear a call for help, even if it is not addressed specifically to us, Torah teaches us that we must act.

We must answer that call.

Almost all “out-of-town” communities have also been ignored by national Orthodox Jewish organizations, with money generally flowing in one direction – to Brooklyn or Israel. One local family that had converted to Judaism a few years ago had attempted to raise money to send their daughter to seminary and Israel, but they received almost no funds locally and nothing from Brooklyn.

No national Orthodox group has paid much attention to what is going on in Phoenix, even after the incident mentioned above – seemingly preferring to see it disappear and never talk about how bad the state of frumkeit is outside of Brooklyn.

This is even after a few years ago when the rabbi of one of the largest shuls was fired, and moved out in the middle of the night, after asking potential female converts to strip naked and shave themselves in front of him. Somehow you’d think that would have raised a few eyebrows?

Such an incident should have brought more scrutiny of the leadership here that allowed such things to happen, but it seems to have taken an even worse tragedy to bring to light out problems.

* * *

How can we solve this?

Despite there being over 700 “Orthodox” families in Phoenix and dozens moving every month, it’s almost impossible to find cholov Yisroel dairy, and minyanim are few and far between.

Torah Leadership is desperately needed in Phoenix. I sincerely believe that the Igud Harabbonim is a growing source of much needed leadership as provided by gedolei Yisroel that are members of the group. The organization, created originally by the rabbonim of Torah Vodaas in 1942, is unique in the United States. My rav, Rabbi Yisroel Belsky, zt”l, was a member and always carried his membership card like a license.

I have asked them to intervene in Phoenix and to assist creating a local organization that will serve the kehillah here. There is a desperate need for a beis din and for governance led by roshei yehivah instead of ultra-liberal “social warriors” that make the national news as representatives of our community – even though they don’t have a synagogue, or any actual followers.

B’ezras Hashem, perhaps this suggestion can be a model for other out-of-town communities to connect better to HaKadosh Baruch Hu, His Torah, and Torah learning.