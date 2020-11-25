Photo Credit: Illustration from Ruderman foundation position paper

This past election, once again the perpetual question that inevitably came up

was about ‘the Jewish vote’: which candidate won it — and why does it even

matter? The Democrats consistently brag that they own the Jewish vote, while

the Republicans just keep on claiming that they are just on the verge of

acquiring it.

This bipartisan fight over the Jewish vote can be traced back to Herbert

Hoover.

In their 2012 book “Herbert Hoover and The Jews,” Rafael Medoff and Sonja

Wentling, propose that the Jewish vote became a thing in the

leadup to the 1944 presidential election, when Roosevelt ran for his 4th term,

against Thomas Dewey.

A review of that book notes that in contrast to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, it was Hoover — 10 years after he was voted out of office — who stood up for European Jews. Hoover publicly advocated for the US to open its doors to Jewish refugees and

repeatedly spoke out for Jews during the Holocaust years.

Israelis who emigrate to the US and are citizens with voting rights

— estimates of the size of this group range from 600,000 to one million.

Pollsters do not know how to reach and measure this group and manage to

measure only a very small percentage of it.

— estimates of the size of this group range from 600,000 to one million. Pollsters do not know how to reach and measure this group and manage to measure only a very small percentage of it. The ultra-Orthodox — while people talk about them as a political

component of the Jewish vote, Hollander writes that because the percentage

of their children is relatively higher compared to the average population,

the number of eligible voters is not the same ratio as in other populations,

and so they end up not being surveyed.

— while people talk about them as a political component of the Jewish vote, Hollander writes that because the percentage of their children is relatively higher compared to the average population, the number of eligible voters is not the same ratio as in other populations, and so they end up not being surveyed. Immigrants from the former Soviet Union and their children — there

are about 350,000 of them and for a variety of reasons, they are rarely

surveyed.

— there are about 350,000 of them and for a variety of reasons, they are rarely surveyed. The “Southwest Belt” — Over the past 30 years, there has been

massive immigration in US population centers from the north to areas in

Orange County California, San Diego County, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Atlanta,

and Florida. Jews are part of this migration, and as a result, the Jewish

communities there are growing rapidly, mostly in conservative areas.

According to Hollander, most polling models still use the old population

model.

That is a criticism of the methodology behind the polls.

more sociological approach and Compare that with political consultant Jeff Ballabon, who takes amoreapproach and compares the Jewish vote with the Irish vote. Ever notice that no one talks about politicians going after “the Irish

vote?” To be statistically meaningful or politically relevant, a characteristic

must impact voting behavior. For example, there are almost 35 million

Americans of Irish descent, but it’s been decades since presidential

campaigns engaged in sustained Irish voter outreach. That’s because

it’s long been difficult to distinguish anything sufficiently unique

– identifiably Irish – about their political behavior. Most vote precisely as their education, profession, income, and zip

code alone would predict. The exceptions tend to be active, practicing

Catholics who elevate concerns relevant to their faith… The

use of the term “Jewish” interchangeably to mean both ethnicity (like

“Irish”) and faith (like “Catholic”) obfuscates it, but the same

phenomenon is true for America’s Jews. [emphasis added] According to Ballabon, a large segment of American Jews, like Irish

Americans, are arguably not uniquely Jewish in their own political

behavior: The American Left seethes with enmity towards President Trump and is

thoroughly wedded to the Democrats.

The vast majority of Jews who follow suit proudly confirm that they

do so as progressives with universal concerns; not parochially – not

as part of a “Jewish Vote.”

Even when they profess concern over antisemitism, it’s glaringly limited

to those alleged by progressives to be malefactors. [emphasis added] Whether radical groups put the word “Jewish” in their name or name their

group after a popular saying in Pirkei Avot, that often appears to be

the full extent of their identification with their fellow Jews. Meanwhile, as for the latest fight for bragging rights to the Jewish

vote, the results of this last presidential election seem to validate

that the Jewish vote is no longer limited to being a Democratic

cheerleading squad.

indications that

Trump improved his numbers for the Jewish vote, which made it possible to win the state of Florida, where an AP exit

poll indicated he received 43% of the Jewish vote compared to 56% for

Biden. Nationally, exit polls indicated Trump received the highest

percent of the Jewish vote for a Republican in decades (30%), while the

Jewish vote for Biden was low for a Democrat (68%). While Biden easily got the majority of the Jewish vote — there areindications that There are hints that the conservative element of the Jewish vote may

finally, be coming into its own — and the same Jewish vote that helped

Biden in some states was successfully siphoned off by Trump to win

others. But at what cost is the Jewish vote being split?

Jews in America are among Trump’s fiercest opponents – but also his

most fervent supporters: Jonathan Tobin writes that For Jewish liberals, Trump is an ally of antisemites and a

proto-authoritarian whose character and conduct, statements mark him

as a unique threat to democracy. They can’t understand why even one

Jew would consider voting for him. …It’s not for nothing

that the Jewish Democratic Council has produced ads that more or less

accuse Trump of being a Nazi and, despite the offensive nature of

these analogies, have found them resonating with many liberal Jews. Tobin points out that Jews, like the rest of America, are divided into 2

political cultures which feed off of different circles on social media

— circles that usually don’t include the other side. The overwhelming

majority of non-Orthodox Jews identify with the social justice agenda of

the Democratic Party and think it forms the core of Judaism and place it

higher as a priority than support for Israel. On the other hand,

Orthodox Jews, and non-Orthodox Jews who identify as politically

conservative, see support for Israel as a decisive issue. At home, the Orthodox and conservative groups don’t see Trump’s embrace of

nationalism as a threat. Instead, they see it as the best way to defend

Jews against the antisemitism of the intersectional left which is assuming

a more prominent and vocal role in the Democratic Party. Even Jews who are members of the same, educated classes who find

Trump so offensive, share the distrust that the working-class has for the

mainstream media that made it their mission to defeat him, working

together with the liberal social media to censor conservative views and

unflattering stories about Democrats. The choice boils down to how much value you place on having a president

who may be flawed, but is historically pro-Israel and supportive of a

conservative political agenda, as opposed to the cherished hope of Trump

opponents: that a moderate liberal like Biden can restore a sense of

pre-2016 normalcy, while also keeping in check the Democrats’ radical

wing. In comparison with everything we hear about the need to address the

divide between American Jews and Israelis, this developing rift within

the Jewish community itself, as reflected by the split in the Jewish

vote, is being overlooked. But it is unlikely to go away.