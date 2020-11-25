was about ‘the Jewish vote’: which candidate won it — and why does it even
matter? The Democrats consistently brag that they own the Jewish vote, while
the Republicans just keep on claiming that they are just on the verge of
acquiring it.
Hoover.
Wentling, propose that the Jewish vote became a thing in the
leadup to the 1944 presidential election, when Roosevelt ran for his 4th term,
against Thomas Dewey.
A review of that book notes that in contrast to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, it was Hoover — 10 years after he was voted out of office — who stood up for European Jews. Hoover publicly advocated for the US to open its doors to Jewish refugees and
repeatedly spoke out for Jews during the Holocaust years.
the Jewish leadership were wary of Republican politicians in general and
of Hoover in particular, Republicans such as Hoover himself, Senator Robert Taft and Congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce espoused strongly pro-Zionist and pro-rescue planks that were incorporated into the Republican convention’s 1944 platform.
Only this threat to their monopoly of the “Jewish vote,” Medoff and
Wentling argue, forced FDR and the Democrats to adopt similar planks,
which have ever since remained unshakable for both parties” [emphasis added]
all, for a voting bloc, there is not a lot to recommend it.
- Jews are about 1.5% of the American population. That percentage is
about half of what it was 50 years ago
- And this percentage is continuing to shrink
- As a bloc, it is not even unified — with religious Jews tending to vote
Republican and non-religious voting Democratic
- While the vast majority of Jews support Israel, come election time
Israel does not rank as a major issue
Brandeis, listed some of the reasons why politicians vie over the Jewish
vote, even despite its small size:
- Despite their small numbers, Jews turn out to vote in high numbers —
according to one estimate, 85% of all eligible Jews vote in
presidential elections o Jews historically contribute large amounts of
money to political parties — both Democratic and Republican.
- Jews happen to live in key states that presidential candidates want to
carry, such as Florida
- There are indications that the Democratic party is moving away from
Israel, which may present an opportunity for Republicans to capture
more of the Jewish vote
Four years earlier, in a 2012 article, Shmuel Rosner added another reason
why politicians consider is important, and
why the attention to the Jewish vote is out of proportion to its
numbers:
One would say it’s the influence that Jews have in the media and their
solid presence in notable positions. Others would point to their presence
in celebrity circles and the arts, while still others would look to the
over-representation of Jews in American politics, as advisors,
consultants, pollsters, analysts and elected officials.
But you
can really just call it the bellwether factor. Jews are seen as major
political players because they believe that their vote really counts,
because they project self-importance. They might not tip elections, but
they appear as if they can.
the perpetual prediction of Republican gains among the Jewish vote might
actually be happening:
The religious landscape is far more favorable to Republicans than was the
case as recently as 2008. Half of white non-Hispanic Catholics (50%)
currently identify with or lean toward the Republican Party, up nine
points since 2008. Among religiously unaffiliated voters, who have been
stalwart supporters of Democrats in recent elections, 29% currently
identify with or lean toward the Republican Party, up from 25% in 2008
(the proportion identifying as Democrats has fallen seven points since
then).
And 33% of Jewish voters identify with or lean toward the Republican
Party, up from 20% in 2008. [emphasis added]
In a different article, Rosner finds indications that Jews are not actually trending Republican
— they are trending libertarian, meaning that losses in the
Democratic share of the Jewish vote are not necessarily translating straight
into Republican gains.
despite what they may say publicly.
Future of Orthodox Jewish Vote Has Implications for GOP, based not only on the conservative views of Orthodox Jews, but also on
their higher birth rate.
I’m not quite ready to buy this prediction. After all, who’s to say whether
today’s Orthodox babies will grow up voting Republican, Democratic, Green,
or Libertarian. (or whether today’s Orthodox babies will stay Orthodox,
become Renewal rabbis, or even succumb the Jews for Jesus subway ads) Still,
it’s an interesting assumption that Orthodox communities will always produce
kids and adults who vote according to Jewish self-interest, narrowly
defined.
by as the radical left progressives of their party openly attacked not only
Israel but also accuse Israel’s supporters of dual loyalty?
vote.
Planning, claims Contrary to popular belief, most US Jews support Trump.
certain components of the American Jewish population:
- Israelis who emigrate to the US and are citizens with voting rights
— estimates of the size of this group range from 600,000 to one million.
Pollsters do not know how to reach and measure this group and manage to
measure only a very small percentage of it.
- The ultra-Orthodox — while people talk about them as a political
component of the Jewish vote, Hollander writes that because the percentage
of their children is relatively higher compared to the average population,
the number of eligible voters is not the same ratio as in other populations,
and so they end up not being surveyed.
- Immigrants from the former Soviet Union and their children — there
are about 350,000 of them and for a variety of reasons, they are rarely
surveyed.
- The “Southwest Belt” — Over the past 30 years, there has been
massive immigration in US population centers from the north to areas in
Orange County California, San Diego County, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Atlanta,
and Florida. Jews are part of this migration, and as a result, the Jewish
communities there are growing rapidly, mostly in conservative areas.
According to Hollander, most polling models still use the old population
model.
more sociological approach and compares the Jewish vote with the Irish vote.
vote?”
To be statistically meaningful or politically relevant, a characteristic
must impact voting behavior. For example, there are almost 35 million
Americans of Irish descent, but it’s been decades since presidential
campaigns engaged in sustained Irish voter outreach. That’s because
it’s long been difficult to distinguish anything sufficiently unique
– identifiably Irish – about their political behavior. Most vote precisely as their education, profession, income, and zip
code alone would predict. The exceptions tend to be active, practicing
Catholics who elevate concerns relevant to their faith…
The
use of the term “Jewish” interchangeably to mean both ethnicity (like
“Irish”) and faith (like “Catholic”) obfuscates it, but the same
phenomenon is true for America’s Jews. [emphasis added]
Americans, are arguably not uniquely Jewish in their own political
behavior:
The American Left seethes with enmity towards President Trump and is
thoroughly wedded to the Democrats.
The vast majority of Jews who follow suit proudly confirm that they
do so as progressives with universal concerns; not parochially – not
as part of a “Jewish Vote.”
Even when they profess concern over antisemitism, it’s glaringly limited
to those alleged by progressives to be malefactors. [emphasis added]
group after a popular saying in Pirkei Avot, that often appears to be
the full extent of their identification with their fellow Jews.
vote, the results of this last presidential election seem to validate
that the Jewish vote is no longer limited to being a Democratic
cheerleading squad.
indications that
Trump improved his numbers for the Jewish vote, which made it possible to win the state of Florida, where an AP exit
poll indicated he received 43% of the Jewish vote compared to 56% for
Biden. Nationally, exit polls indicated Trump received the highest
percent of the Jewish vote for a Republican in decades (30%), while the
Jewish vote for Biden was low for a Democrat (68%).
finally, be coming into its own — and the same Jewish vote that helped
Biden in some states was successfully siphoned off by Trump to win
others.
Jews in America are among Trump’s fiercest opponents – but also his
most fervent supporters:
For Jewish liberals, Trump is an ally of antisemites and a
proto-authoritarian whose character and conduct, statements mark him
as a unique threat to democracy. They can’t understand why even one
Jew would consider voting for him.
…It’s not for nothing
that the Jewish Democratic Council has produced ads that more or less
accuse Trump of being a Nazi and, despite the offensive nature of
these analogies, have found them resonating with many liberal Jews.
political cultures which feed off of different circles on social media
— circles that usually don’t include the other side. The overwhelming
majority of non-Orthodox Jews identify with the social justice agenda of
the Democratic Party and think it forms the core of Judaism and place it
higher as a priority than support for Israel. On the other hand,
Orthodox Jews, and non-Orthodox Jews who identify as politically
conservative, see support for Israel as a decisive issue.
At home, the Orthodox and conservative groups don’t see Trump’s embrace of
nationalism as a threat. Instead, they see it as the best way to defend
Jews against the antisemitism of the intersectional left which is assuming
a more prominent and vocal role in the Democratic Party.
Trump so offensive, share the distrust that the working-class has for the
mainstream media that made it their mission to defeat him, working
together with the liberal social media to censor conservative views and
unflattering stories about Democrats.
The choice boils down to how much value you place on having a president
who may be flawed, but is historically pro-Israel and supportive of a
conservative political agenda, as opposed to the cherished hope of Trump
opponents: that a moderate liberal like Biden can restore a sense of
pre-2016 normalcy, while also keeping in check the Democrats’ radical
wing.
divide between American Jews and Israelis, this developing rift within
the Jewish community itself, as reflected by the split in the Jewish
vote, is being overlooked.