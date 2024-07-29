Photo Credit: MDA Operational Documentation

The Palestinian Authority knows how to condemn terror attacks very well when it wants to do so. In response to the recent terror attack in Russia, PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas proclaimed that he was “opposed to terror regardless of its source.”

Today, following the murder of 12 Druze children by a Hezbollah rocket in the Golan Heights town of Majdal Shams, the PA’s silence is deafening. If the PA condemns terror regardless of its source, why didn’t Abbas and the PA condemn this murder of children?

Is it because the children were Israeli residents and the PA considers them a valid target?

Is it because the attack was perpetrated by Hezbollah who has been fighting a terror war against Israel and therefore the PA sees it as an ally?

Is it both?

The PA’s silence in the face of the murder of 12 children tells us more about its values and support for terror than Abbas’ condemnation in response to the Russian attack.

