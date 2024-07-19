Photo Credit: CC ND4

At a time where many Jews are made to feel shame for simply existing, many others, like myself, have doubled down on the great pride and honor we feel in being Jewish.

An outsider might legitimately ask, “What’s so great about being hated by most of the world for no particular – yet every conceivable – reason?” But it is from that very context that I draw strength. The fact that the Torah clearly warns us that Amalek attacked an innocent nation for no reason other than that we represent G-d – and thus the power of good – is actually empowering.

Even more invigorating is the fact that G-d literally scooped up a small, stiff-necked enslaved nation and gave us the Torah.

How can I not feel honored that He would allow us to be a light unto the nations? What honor could possibly top that? While the rest of the world can make do with only seven requirements, G-d, in His kindness, gave us an extra 606 ways to get closer to Him.

But that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

The fact that we put a value on education, learning, and questioning things is another facet of our beauty. We gave the world true monotheism, establishing Judeo-Christian values. And Jews, who represent .001% of the population, have reached the highest levels in science, medicine, law, philosophy, literature, music, psychiatry, psychology, sociology, agriculture, irrigation, finance, software, and entertainment. The laser, pacemaker, defibrillator, genetic engineering, stainless steel, the cholera, bubonic plague, and polio vaccinations, the structure of DNA, Google, organ transplants, endoscopy and pillcams, stents, cellphones, the Pentium chip, the USB, the Iron Dome, deep irrigations systems, Universal, Paramount, MGM, Fox, Warner Bros., Levis jeans, organ transplants, aspirin, the first carburetor, Duracell batteries, LED lighting, Facebook, TripAdvisor, Waze, walkie talkies, remote controls, Polaroid cameras, radar… All Jewish inventions.

The fact that Jews have won more Nobel prizes in virtually every field boggles the mind. For example, Jews have received 41% of the prizes for economics which represents roughly 205 times our share of the population. This is consistent throughout practically every category.

I admire the way the Israeli army protects women and children, while their enemy uses civilians to shield themselves shamelessly. The fact that Israel is always the first to be at any disaster offering medical and financial assistance is remarkable. I love that the Israeli army is fearless and even hunts down terrorists years after they commit atrocities like the Munich massacre. I’m proud to be connected to the bravest heroes who serve in the IDF, or the countless Jews (think Ari Fuld, z”l) who have died for Klal Yisrael, as well as the many reservists who actively chose to put their lives on the front line for their fellow Jews.

I love that life is elevated by keeping the mitzvot. I love keeping kosher and being aware of what I eat and how it was prepared, from the sensitivity in killing the animal, to the purity of not mixing milk and meat together. I love that Hashem gave us the greatest present around: Shabbos. On Friday night, I can literally shut down my phone – and the world for that matter – forget everything, and focus on the gift of life.

How can I not feel pride to be part of a people who is continually saved by Hashem and charged with being a light unto the nations?

And unlike most typical corrupt politicians and world leaders purporting to represent good, I know with certainty that I come from royalty. Menachem Begin, a leader whose integrity and courage was beyond compare, along with countless others, helped establish Israel into the only democracy in the Middle East.

Just read any story from the myriad of righteous Jews and gedolim who have given their lives for Klal Yisrael and you’ll be amazed. Our first and greatest Rebbe, Moshe Rabbeinu only cared about his people, even going so far as offering to be removed from the Torah unless Hashem would forgive him. Wow! What a privilege knowing our leaders are truly holy, revered tzaddikim, as opposed to, l’havdil, phony politicians looking to line their pockets and get votes and honor along the way. Even in death, holy leaders like Rav Chaim, Rav Salanter, The Steipler, Rav Soloveitchik, Rav Edelstein, Rav Moshe, Rav Shlomo Zalman, Rav Shach, Rav Shteinman, the Ramchal, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rav Ovadia Yosef, Reb Yoel, Rav Elyashiv – just to name a few – continue to live on and inspire the world. What a tremendous z’chus to be part of bona fide royalty.

I love being part of a nation that values life and stands up for justice while the world mocks us, reminding me that we are on the right side of history. I love that G-d gave the world Yom Kippur, a day of forgiveness, and the gift of His thirteen attributes, not just middas hadin (the attribute of judgment), but middas harachamim (the attribute of mercy), something we all need.

I love the closeness Jews instinctively have towards one another during tough times like shiva, illnesses, and tragedies, and I love the joy we share celebrating in each other’s semachot.

In the concentration camps, a group of Jews saved up their daily ration of bread in order to pay for a turn to use someone’s siddur. I always think about those Jews. Where did the fortitude, their strength come from? After all, they were starving and Hashem certainly understood the situation. What motivated people at death’s door to give up their last morsel of bread for a moment to pray from a siddur?

The pintele Yid. The holy spark within.

This very dynamic, our neshamos, is where it all begins. The uniqueness and strength of those starving Jews who gave up their last crumbs for something beyond themselves, for just one more opportunity to praise Hashem, renews me with a sense of pride and vigor unparalleled in history. Today we see the same selfless godly nature in every IDF soldier who risks his life for Am Yisrael, may Hashem bless and protect them.

So let them continue to hate, ridicule, and castigate us. Because every time they do so, they’re simply reminding us of who they are, and in doing so, revealing who we are. A small stiff-necked nation which is on the right side of history. The good side. Hashem’s side.

And I wouldn’t have it any other way.

