Photo Credit: Pixabay

{Reposted from the Gatestone Institute website}

The Swamp is terrified of Trump – still. That explains their fixation on eradicating him and his movement. “Trumpism” was not extinguished when Joe Biden raised his right hand to become the 46th president.

Fear grips The Swamp. Here is some evidence: the military occupation of Washington, DC; claims of “insurrection”; Speaker Pelosi’s interference with the military command structure; more baseless claims of dark Russian conspiracies; serious discussion of reeducation camps for Trump supporters; marginalizing and criminalizing all things “Trump” – those are all expressions of fear.

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and President Biden keep using the word “insurrectionists” to describe the rowdy Trumpsters who raided the Capitol building unlawfully two weeks ago. That is deliberate. It makes all the respectable, career politicians, government drones and DC political operatives appear to be “victims” – draped in the flag and bravely defending the Constitution. It also criminalizes all of their opposition. Not just the protestors who raided the Capitol, but all Trump supporters – across the USA – and those opposed to The Swamp mentality to which we have now returned.

There were more troops in Washington, DC guarding the inauguration of Joe Biden than are in Iraq and Afghanistan, combined. 25,000 National Guardsmen from 13 states, plus more than 2,000 Active Duty military from the Metro DC region. There was also the full panoply of federal and D.C. law enforcement. From Metropolitan Police to the Postal Service. Remember: No one was allowed to go to the Inauguration. The National Mall was closed. Blocks and blocks of downtown DC were shutdown with jersey barriers, 12-foot metal fencing and armed checkpoints. You are supposed to believe this is a “normal” security precaution. You are not supposed to question if the reaction is excessive, heavy-handed or unprecedented.

In two weeks, they have made Washington DC look and feel like the Brandenburg Gate area of Cold War Berlin; Nancy Pelosi unlawfully interfered in the National Military Command Authority; and Hillary Clinton suggested Trump coordinated the activities of the protestors with Putin.

You are also supposed to ignore the facts concerning months-long violent protests with killings and burnings across America’s cities by Antifa and BLM. Months ago, Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser, demanded that the National Guard withdraw from her city amid violent demonstrations. She then named a street after those demonstrators and allowed them to paint their motto across the entire street.

The crowd of Trumpsters who raided the Capitol building unlawfully two weeks ago brought about 5 deaths: 3 “medical emergencies” (read: heart attacks); Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick reportedly succumbing to a fire extinguisher blow to the head; and, unarmed, female, civilian, Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt shot point-blank by Capitol Police in the chest while crouched in a window frame. Capitol Police failed miserably. There is clear video evidence of Capitol Police opening gates for some of the protesters to approach the building. You do not hear a word about accountability for law enforcement actions during the raid, nor about the Babbitt shooting. No marches by any groups seeking justice or an investigation. Nothing.

There is also a growing drumbeat for having Trump supporters “deprogrammed.” Immediately following the election, the suggestion of reeducation camps was played-off as just a snarky remark, but in the last couple of weeks the sentiment has grown in frequency and sincerity. It is a threat we should all take seriously.

This is an attempt by The Swamp to place all Americans that supported Trump into a state of neurotic acute anxiety. This type of psychological conditioning is documented as what Communist propagandists tried to do to the West throughout the Cold War. The Castro regime had a technique for isolating and criminalizing resistance, and a particular word assigned to all who opposed their regime – “gusano” – worm.

Watch for the same sort of public treatment and language applied to Trump supporters going forward. It is consistent with a government that is in fear of its own people. The type of government that has 25,000 soldiers guarding a few politicians in an empty city.

(Chris Farrell is a former counterintelligence case officer. For the past 20 years, he has served as the Director of Investigations & Research for Judicial Watch. The views expressed are the author’s alone, and not necessarily those of Judicial Watch)