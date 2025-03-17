Photo Credit: courtesy author

Serious Talmud study is something reserved for the most highly educated Jews and requires a good grasp of Hebrew and Aramaic. What if it were made available to every English speaker without compromising the quality of the text? That is exactly what we have strived to achieve with this groundbreaking word-for-word translation of Massechet Makkot with its on-page commentaries.

I had my own love-at-first-sight moment with the Talmud (Gemara) while studying at Cambridge University. Growing up in a traditional but not strictly observant Jewish household, I had little exposure to Jewish learning. That changed when I joined a Talmud class at the Jewish Society (Hillel). The boys in that group had all spent time studying in Israeli yeshivot before university, and each week, they brought in a Rabbi from London to teach a high-level class on Baba Metzia—one of the Talmud’s deep dives into monetary law. We explored the text alongside Rashi and Tosefot—towering medieval commentators whose words frame the Gemara’s pages like an intricate tapestry of wisdom.

I was hooked. The depth, the logic, the back-and-forth discussions —it was nothing short of genius. But there was a problem: I didn’t know Hebrew well enough, and learning in Aramaic felt like an insurmountable task. Fortunately, two of the most experienced students took me under their wings, each meeting with me weekly to help me catch up. Slowly, I began to grasp the key terms, the logical structures, and the flow of the arguments. This experience not only fueled my passion for learning—it set me on a path to becoming a Rabbi.

However, the Talmud still remains largely inaccessible to most Jews. Despite being the essential text of the Jewish intellectual and legal tradition, it is estimated that less than ten percent of Jews worldwide engage in serious Talmud study—and the vast majority of those are in Israel. Why? Because the Talmud isn’t just difficult—it’s formatted like a puzzle. The core text appears in the center of the page, while centuries of commentaries have built up around it, each voice interjecting, debating, clarifying, and challenging. Traditional Talmud study isn’t about passive reading—it’s about deciphering the text, following its twists and turns, and ultimately, struggling with it until meaning emerges.

In recent years, new English translations have provided a bridge for those who lack Hebrew and Aramaic fluency. These translations allow students to “read” the Talmud, often incorporating its commentaries in the footnotes. But here’s the paradox: by making the text accessible, they strip away the very struggle that makes Gemara study so exhilarating. It’s like being given the answer to a quiz before you’ve had a chance to puzzle it out for yourself. You understand the answer, but you miss the intellectual thrill.

That’s why I’m so excited about my latest project: a fully English “Tzurat HaDaf” translation of the Talmud—the first of its kind. Thanks to the dedicated scholars at Kollel Iyun in Jerusalem and the work of expert typesetters, we’ve created a unique edition where the entire classic Talmudic page is presented in English, side by side and matching its Hebrew text. This is not just a translation—it’s an experience designed to give students access to the real depths of the text, without compromising on the intellectual rigor that makes Gemara study so powerful.

I have dedicated this project to my daughter, Maia hy”d, who was tragically murdered by Hamas terrorists during Pesach 5783. Maia had a passion for Torah study, especially chavruta learning, and I have no doubt that she is now part of the ultimate shiur in the Next World, studying in the Beit Midrash of Moshe Rabbeinu and the Rambam. This project is a tribute to her love of learning.

The first tractate we have completed in this format is Makkot. For those following the Daf Yomi cycle, this tractate will begin just before Pesach—an ideal moment for those who have always wanted to dip their toes into Talmud study. It’s a relatively short tractate at just 23 (double) pages, making it accessible and deeply rewarding.

The response to this new edition has been extraordinary. At Yeshivat Har Etzion in Alon Shvut, they are already learning it with their new MTA students. Rabbi Mordecai Kornfeld of Kollel Iyun Hadaf calls it “the perfect jumping-board for diving into the Gemara in its original format.” Rabbi Shimshon Jacob of Yeshivat Lev HaTorah calls it “a game-changer for my students.” And Rabbi Jeremy Spierer of the YTA program at Yeshivat Netiv Meir notes how it has helped his 11th and 12th graders: “It was particularly empowering for these students to discover that traditional yeshiva learning is within their grasp.”

Rabbi Akiva Tatz once explained that God motivates us to learn Torah by giving us a glimpse of understanding and then taking it away, so that we are compelled to work it out for ourselves. Many students of the Talmud never get that initial spark because the language barrier prevents them from ever experiencing the joy of exploring the text’s depth. I hope that this new English edition of the Talmud will provide that spark for countless learners, opening up the world of Talmud study to a whole new generation.

Just as I fell in love with Gemara learning by diving into an advanced class, I am excited to offer others the chance to experience the Talmud at its highest level, without compromise, through this expert translation.

Because learning to love the Talmud begins with understanding the whole page.

You can order copies of this groundbreaking edition of Massechet Makkot from Amazon.com by clicking HERE (or search for “Makkot” to find its distinctive dark brown cover).

