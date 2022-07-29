Photo Credit: 123rf.com

Question: Where I live, I see Chabad Shluchim offering Jewish passerby the opportunity to put on tefillin; is this of any value if they are otherwise non-observant? Additionally, is doing so in a street – a public thoroughfare proper – kavod for the tefillin?

Answer: As to what venue or situation would or would not constitute proper kavod to the tefillin, we initially cited the Mechaber (Orach Chayyim 37:2) that pertaining to ones own personal body there must be a high level of cleanliness if and when one dons the tefillin. Initially, the mitzvah was that they were worn all day: “Their mitzvah is to have them [the tefillin, shel yad and shel rosh] upon him all day; however, since one must have a clean body – guf naki, that he not break wind while he wears them and that he not become distracted from them [i.e. the fact that he is wearing such sacred objects] and since not every person has the ability to take such care while he wears them, it has become our custom not to wear them all day.

The Mechaber is obviously reflecting Tosafot (Rosh Hashana 17a, sv ‘Karkafta d’lo meinach tefillin’), who state that if one fears he will not be able to maintain personal cleanliness he is then not obligated to wear them. The Gemara’s discussion reflects those who specifically refuse to wear them, such people are referred to as poshea b’gufan – defilers with their bodies.

Tosafot is quick to point out that where one, due to circumstances beyond his control cannot maintain that proper state of cleanliness, if he studies Torah, that is considered as if he wore tefillin. But we are referring to one who has previously worn tefillin; it is just at this juncture that he encounters a difficulty that proscribes his wearing tefillin.

Now, as to wearing tefillin in the street – may one do so? The Gemara (Shabbos 118b) cites R. Sheshet, who proclaimed: “My reward as I have fulfilled the mitzvah of tefillin.” Now, surely every good Jew who wears tefillin fulfills the mitzvah, thus what is his boast?

Rashi (sv. “d’kaymes mitzvat tefillin”) explains that he did not walk beyond four amot without tefillin. It is obvious then that he wore tefillin all day and even in the street. [It is understood that he did take them off when had to use the privy.]

Now, a number of years ago a Jew of great accomplishment, both in the secular world and as a ba’al teshuvah where he exerted great influence in the kiruv/outreach movement, approached my rosh yeshiva, HaGaon Rabbi Shmuel Berenbaum, zt”l, with the following dilemma. His own father was not observant, and he wished for him to have his portion in Olam Habah. Was there any way he could assure this?

The rosh yeshiva offered him the following advice (and I am sure he had given such advice other times as well): “Have him put on tefillin as the Gemara (op. cit. Rosh Hashana 17a) cites the verse (Zechariah 13:9) “And I shall bring a third part through the fire [of Gehennah].”

The Gemara asks, who are these who deserve such punishment? The Gemara answers: They are the posh’ei Yisrael – the wrongdoers of Israel who sin with their bodies. What is meant by posh’ei Yisrael who sin with their bodies? The Gemara answers: They are those karkafta d’lo meinach Tefillin – those craniums that did not don tefillin.

According to the rosh yeshiva, if he puts on tefillin (even once in his lifetime), that will suffice to spare him that fate.

Thus, we see the uniqueness of tefillin – that just for even once putting them on it is a mitzvah that saves one from heavy punishment. It is the os – the sign of tefillin not unlike the os – the sign of Shabbat, that proclaim both Hashem as the Creator and as Yisrael and the Torah being His sole reason for creation.

Indeed, we laud those Chabad shluchim who seek out the Jew whose soul is in need of that spark that serves both him as well the world to which they add illumination.