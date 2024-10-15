Photo Credit: Flash90

Chazal described the parameters of the mitzvah of dwelling in the sukkah as “teishvu k’ain taduru,” to reside in the sukkah in the same manner as we dwell in our homes. Thus, we decorate the sukkah in order to beautify it (technically, that is not a fulfillment of “teishvu k’ain taduru,” but the sentiment is apposite) and bring into the sukkah all our fineries. For all intents and purposes, the sukkah becomes our home for seven days (eight days in the exile). From that perspective, it is proper and laudable to bring our “home comforts” into the sukkah.

Advertisement





Of course, much depends on how we define “home comforts,” which is subjective. It would seem reasonable to bring our lounge chairs into the sukkah, less so to bring our home entertainment system in order to play video games. The sukkah itself is endowed with sanctity and we sense the divine presence in this “shelter of faith.” We simultaneously feel that the sukkahis our home but even holier than our regular domiciles. Thus, we try not to bring a garbage can into the sukkah, for example, as nothing repulsive should cross its threshold.

Rav Yissachar Shlomo Teichtal, H”yd, (in his Mishneh Sachir) noted that, while in the sukkah, we should focus on those deeds and interests that are indispensable for us in our homes, and “all should be for the sake of Heaven.” That is generally a good guideline for life, as is constant reassessment of which comforts are indispensable and which might be quite dispensable.

As always, we must act in a thoughtful way and the definition of “home comforts” changes with age. What an adult will bring into the sukkah is different from what a teenager might require. At the very least, each should bring into the sukkah what facilitates simchat Yom Tov.

Chag same’ach!

– Rav Steven Pruzansky is rabbi emeritus of Congregation Bnai Yeshurun (Teaneck, N.J.), senior research associate at the Jerusalem Center for Applied Policy (Jcap.ngo), and author of “Repentance for Life” and “Redemption for Today” (Kodesh Press).

* * * * *

Since the mitzvah of sukkah is “teishvu k’ain taduru – dwell in it as you dwell in your home,” it is certainly proper to bring furniture and items that make one comfortable in the sukkah. However, things that really have no place in a Jewish Torah home – or engender activities that are not in keeping with Torah ideals – definitely should not be brought into the sukkah (or for that matter, they probably should not be in the house either). Similarly, things that are not respectable – garbage can, dirty pots, etc. – should not be in the sukkah.

– Rabbi Zev Leff is rav of Moshav Matisyahu and a popular lecturer and educator.

* * * * *

Indeed, yes, as we shall explain.

The Torah in Parashas Emor (Leviticus 23:42) tells us: “Ba’sukkos teishvu shiv’as yomim kol ha’ezrach b’Yisrael yeshvu ba’Sukkos – In sukkos you shall dwell for seven days, all who sojourn in the land of Israel shall dwell in the sukkos.” Our sages (Sukkah 28b) expound “Ba’sukkos teishvu (in sukkos you shall dwell) to mean teishvu k’ein taduru – as you dwell in your home, so shall you dwell in your sukkah.

The Mechaber (Orach Chayyim 639:1) referring to the Gemara explains that the mitzvah to dwell in the sukkah is that one eats and drinks (and sleeps and strolls) and dwells there for seven days, day and night, just as he does in his house during the rest of the year. And all seven days he makes his home temporary and his sukkah his permanent abode.

How so? He places his fine furnishings and fine mattresses and couches in the sukkah as well as his fine drinking vessels, bottles and cups. However, cooking utensils such as pots and pans are to be kept outside the sukkah.

Though candles should be lit in the sukkah, where one partakes of the festive meal, the Mechaber concedes that if the sukkah is small one may light outside.

Aruch HaShulchan (Orach Chayyim 639: s”k 2-3) explains the Mechaber’s ruling to keep out cooking utensils as due to their presence disgracing the sanctity of the sukkah. He also notes similarly that dishes and all utensils, after the conclusion of the meal, should be removed for the same reason. As for lighting candles outside the sukkah, this is where so doing in the sukkah would present a danger.

Thus we see that many comforts of home, even safe electric heaters or air conditioners, should be permitted as well. Sukkos is a Yom Tov that Hashem gave us in order that we rejoice with Him. No one should feel guilty if they enjoy Yom Tov in their sukkah abode.

To all a Chag same’ach and shalom al Yisrael.

– Rabbi Yaakov Klass is chairman of the Presidium of the Rabbinical Alliance of America; rav of Congregation K’hal Bnei Matisyahu in Flatbush, Brooklyn; and Torah editor of The Jewish Press. He can be contacted at [email protected] and [email protected].

* * * * *

The Shulchan Aruch (Orach Chayim 639:1) instructs us to treat our homes as temporary and our sukkot as permanent during the festival of Sukkot. Practically, this means that we should bring our fine dishes, linens, and drinking vessels, like glass cups and mugs, into the sukkah, creating an environment similar to the comfort of our homes. The idea is to transfer “home comforts” to the sukkah to enhance the experience of dwelling there.

However, despite these comforts, the sukkah’s roof must remain open to the elements, allowing rain to potentially drip inside. This contrast between comfort and vulnerability carries a deeper message. While the beauty of the utensils and furniture may remind us of the good lives we lead and our gratitude for those blessings, the fragile roof serves as a reminder that these blessings are not guaranteed. They could be taken away at any moment. This realization keeps us humble and grounded, encouraging us to appreciate what we have and remain grateful to G-d, without taking any of our blessings for granted.

– Rabbi Jonathan Muskat is the rabbi of the Young Israel of Oceanside, a rebbe at Shulamith High School, and a pastoral health care liaison at Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Share this article on WhatsApp: