Photo Credit: Jodie Maoz

I heard from Rabbi Schneur Ashkenazi a beautiful insight on the garments of the Kohen (priest) and on the clothing that we wear. In this week’s parsha, Tetzaveh, we learn about the special clothing of the Kohanim, especially the Kohen Gadol (High Priest). Every detail of their garments had meaning – holiness, dignity, and a deep connection to Hashem. Clothing isn’t just a physical necessity; it has spiritual significance.

The first one to give clothing was Hashem Himself. When Adam and Chava (Eve) sinned, they realized they were naked. Hashem, in His kindness, made garments for them. Clothing represents more than just covering the body – it represents Hashem’s care, dignity, and the roles we take on in life.

And then I thought of Purim. On Purim, we wear costumes. Why do we dress up? One reason is to remind ourselves that sometimes what we see on the outside isn’t the full picture. Esther HaMalka hid her true identity as a Jewess until the right moment. And deeper than that, every Jew – no matter how they look, no matter how religious or not religious they seem – has a holy spark inside.

Rabbi Ashkenazi continues to explain about Yaakov Avinu. Why did he have to wear a disguise? Why did Rivka Imeinu dress him in Esav’s clothing to receive Yitzchak’s blessing? She wasn’t just ensuring that Yaakov, the tzaddik, got the bracha. She was teaching us something powerful: The blessing wasn’t only for the perfect, righteous Jew. It was for every Jew, no matter how they look, no matter where they are in their observance. Rivka wanted the blessing to reach all of Am Yisrael, even those who seem “distant.”

Then, I started thinking about something else. This past week, I experienced both ends of life’s journey.

A friend of mine gave birth to a beautiful baby, and I went to visit her. A new soul entered the world, full of potential, full of light. A baby is born without any clothing. Pure, untouched, with everything ahead of them.

And then I went to a shiva call for the Bibas family. It was heartbreaking. The pain was too much to bear. When a person passes away, we tear our clothing. It’s a sign of mourning, of the unbearable loss. And when we are buried, we are dressed in tachrichim, simple linen shrouds. Clothing marks every stage of life – from birth to mourning to the final journey. And each type of clothing holds meaning.

At the shiva, there were pictures of the mother and her two little children. I sat there, writing little notes to each of them on their photos, crying as if I was speaking to them. Then I stood in the long line of hundreds of people waiting to pay respect. I waited for an hour until I reached the father. I didn’t know what to say to him. What could I say?

When my turn came, I told him, “Your children are sitting on the lap of David HaMelech. They will help him bring Am Yisrael’s redemption.”

I felt deep in my heart that these souls were so pure, so holy, that Hashem had to choose them to atone for us. We fight so much among ourselves as a nation. So many arguments, so much division. Hashem needed the purest souls to atone for an entire generation. And I thanked them. I told them, “You sacrificed for us, and now we are begging Hashem to forgive us. No more suffering. No more loss. You have already gone in our place.”

Then, after that pain, I went to my father’s grave. But I didn’t feel sadness there. I felt peace. I felt him telling me, “You never had to say goodbye. I never left you.”

And from there, I went to see my friend and her newborn baby. From mourning to life, all in one day. A full cycle.

And now, we are heading into Purim. One of the greatest miracles of Purim wasn’t just the victory over Haman. It was that we all came together. Lech knos et kol haYehudim – Esther told everyone to unite, to pray as one. That was the real miracle.

After everything we have been through in these past weeks, after all the suffering, isn’t it time for another miracle? Isn’t it time for us to truly come together again?

On Purim, we wear costumes. We “fool” the world, dressing up as kings and queens. Maybe this year, we can “dress up” as something even greater – one nation, united, ready for redemption.

