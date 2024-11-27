Photo Credit: 123rf.com

Perhaps too much is made of Thanksgiving? I am unmoved by those who feel that they davka must celebrate Thanksgiving and those who feel they davka must not celebrate Thanksgiving. Certainly, there are more important fish to fry (or turkeys to roast) in our world.

The advantage of the American Thanksgiving is that it gives Jewish families a chance to gather on a holiday when we can actually drive to and from our relatives. There is no reason not to utilize that opportunity. But to embrace a day with alien rites and rituals, imbue it with ersatz spiritual significance, or fixate on turkey, cranberry sauce and trimmings, seems a little too much. Jews do not lack for opportunities to have big meals; we have a “Thanksgiving dinner” every Friday night and every Shabbat morning, and those have authentic and profound spiritual substance.

Obviously, gratitude is a virtue, and Jews have much to be thankful for in the United States and the haven it provided for many Jews. Equally obvious, Jews offer gratitude to Hashem several times daily and do not limit ourselves to giving thanks at one big meal a year. There is something quite hollow in that. And Jews should also be mindful that the U.S. is not the ultimate destination of our long and glorious history and our true homeland in Israel pines for the return of all our children.

So, enjoy the day off, use the time to attend special shiurim, gather with family and friends if you wish, eschew the turkey, and remember that in Israel, we just call Thanksgiving “Thursday.”

– Rav Steven Pruzansky is rabbi emeritus of Congregation Bnai Yeshurun (Teaneck, N.J.), senior research associate at the Jerusalem Center for Applied Policy (Jcap.ngo), and author of “Repentance for Life” and “Redemption for Today” (Kodesh Press).

* * * * *

Whether Thanksgiving is classified as a holiday with religious roots which would make it forbidden to celebrate or is merely a secular national day of commemoration, which according to some opinions would permit one to celebrate it, is a matter of halachic dispute. If one’s halachic authority prohibits it, then celebrating with the accoutrements of a turkey dinner would not be allowed. However, if one’s halachic authority permits it, then celebrating it as a bona fide holiday would still be prohibited, but having a family festive meal would be permitted.

In any case utilizing this day as a day to thank Hashem for providing us with the United States of America as a haven of freedom to be able to observe Torah and mitzvos is definitely proper. Additionally, respecting the non-Jewish citizens that are celebrating a day of thanksgiving to G-d is definitely proper.

– Rabbi Zev Leff is rav of Moshav Matisyahu and a popular lecturer and educator.

* * * * *

Thanksgiving offers a moment to pause amidst the hustle and bustle of life and reflect on what truly matters. Yet, for Jews, the question of whether and how to celebrate this American holiday is not straightforward. Some halachic authorities, like Rav Yitzchak Hutner, discouraged celebrating Thanksgiving, concerned about its connection to the Christian calendar. Others, like Rav Moshe Feinstein, offered a more cautious view, while Rav Yosef B. Soloveitchik embraced Thanksgiving as a secular, national holiday and even participated in the tradition of turkey dinners with his family.

This spectrum of opinions reflects a deeper truth: there is no one “right” way to celebrate Thanksgiving, if we celebrate it at all. For some, the day might include a festive meal, while for others it’s simply a time for quiet reflection.

At its core, Thanksgiving is a reminder to cultivate gratitude – a value deeply embedded in Jewish tradition. Every day, we are reminded of gratitude in our prayers. From Modeh Ani when we wake up, to Modim in the Shemoneh Esrei, to Nodeh Lecha in Birkat Hamazon, Judaism trains us to express thanks. Even the simple act of making a beracha before eating reflects our acknowledgment of G-d’s gifts.

On Thanksgiving, as we recite these familiar prayers, let us reflect on how central gratitude is to our tradition and resolve to live more gratefully in the year ahead. Whether around a table or in our hearts, may Thanksgiving inspire us to appreciate, thank, and celebrate the blessings in our lives – not just on Thanksgiving, but every day.

– Rabbi Jonathan Muskat is the rabbi of the Young Israel of Oceanside, a rebbe at Shulamith High School, and a pastoral health care liaison at Mount Sinai South Nassau.

