American Jews should certainly celebrate Independence Day, and especially appreciate that the U.S. was a haven for Jews – a refuge from the predations of Europe in the 19th and 20th centuries. It was accurately defined as a malchut shel chesed, a government that valued kindness, liberty, human rights and dignity. That it is in decline is no reason not to acknowledge the benevolence of the past.

Thus, American Jews should attend July 4th parades, play baseball, enjoy the day off by making barbecues in backyards festooned with American flags in the joyous company of family and friends. And at that barbecue they should seriously discuss the imperative of aliyah.

For all the virtues of the United States, it is not where Hashem wants us to live as Jews. We daven three times a day for “the ingathering of the exiles,” prophesied in the Torah and repeatedly in the Nevi’im. Yet, we do not reflect often enough that such is happening before our eyes, that our generation – for whatever Hashem’s reasons – has merited to behold the return of most of the world’s Jews to the land of Israel. The mitzvot of the Torah are designed to be performed in the land of Israel and are certainly enhanced here.

While Jews generally do not respond to fear, it is sensible to underscore two rules of Jewish history: every exile comes to a violent end and Jews always leave too late. We cannot predict the future of the U.S. or American Jews but it is safe to say that the trends are not positive. Leadership is lacking (although give Joe Biden, fittingly, a participation trophy for his recent debate performance) and Jews are no longer a favored class.

So, celebrate July 4th – and then come home. We can also barbecue here in Israel.

– Rav Steven Pruzansky is rabbi emeritus of Congregation Bnai Yeshurun (Teaneck, N.J.), senior research associate at the Jerusalem Center for Applied Policy (Jcap.ngo), and author of “Repentance for Life” and “Redemption for Today” (Kodesh Press).

* * * * *

To celebrate any day other than those mandated by the Torah or by Chazal is not proper. However, to commemorate days of importance is proper. Since July 4th commemorates the independence of the United States, it is proper to show one’s gratitude to the United States for the freedom it avails to those that live there. The great benefits offered to Jews more than any other country should be appreciated. It behooves one to be patriotic and display one’s appreciation by displaying the flag (a famous gadol said that he displayed the American flag on July 4th). Perhaps one should also include a private prayer for the welfare of the United States in Elokai Nitzor at the end of his silent Shemoneh Esrei.

– Rabbi Zev Leff is rav of Moshav Matisyahu and a popular lecturer and educator.

* * * * *

Celebrating July 4th as American Jews involves recognizing and appreciating the dual identity of being both American citizens and members of the Jewish community. July 4th itself holds no religious significance, and celebrating the day with family get-togethers, like a family barbecue, is not halachically problematic. The day offers a chance to commemorate the foundational values that America was built upon: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. These ideals often resonate deeply with Jewish teachings and ethics, providing a meaningful connection for American Jews.

One significant aspect of July 4th for American Jews is reflecting on the freedom to practice Judaism openly and without fear of persecution in America. This freedom has been a cornerstone of American society for centuries, contrasting starkly with historical periods where Jews faced discrimination and hardship in other parts of the world. This celebration can therefore be seen as a tribute to the liberties and opportunities that America has afforded Jewish communities over generations.

Moreover, July 4th offers an opportunity for American Jews to express gratitude toward America for its historical support of Israel. Many Jewish communities, such as the Sephardic-Syrian community in Brooklyn, integrate aspects of American patriotism into their traditions, demonstrating a respectful acknowledgment of their country’s cultural fabric while maintaining their Jewish identity. In our Sephardic-Syrian community of Brooklyn, we even have a pizmon (on page 195 of what’s called the “Red Book”) to the tune of the Star Spangled Banner, showing how our community was and is very much patriotic.

Reflecting on the shared values between American ideals and Jewish teachings, which often find common ground in principles from the Tanach, enriches the celebration. For example, inscribed on the Liberty Bell is a verse from Sefer Vayikra 25:10, “And proclaim liberty throughout the land unto all the inhabitants thereof.” In another example, a proposed seal by Benjamin Franklin for the United States included the splitting of the Sea, showing how the people of Israel confronted a tyrant to gain their freedom. It reinforces the appreciation for America’s moral heritage and its alignment with core Jewish values.

Ultimately, celebrating July 4th as American Jews is a way to embrace and honor both their American citizenship and their Jewish heritage in a manner that respects and celebrates the freedoms and values that unite them.

– Rabbi Nathan Dweck is the mashigah ruchani and Judaic studies teacher at Barkai Yeshivah’s Middle School in Brooklyn, NY. He serves as the high school minyan rabbi and Torah programming director at Congregation Beth Torah. He is also the executive director of Tebah Educational Services.

* * * * *

The Declaration of Independence, adopted on July 4, 1776 by the Second Continental Congress, called for the American colonies to secede from Great Britain. The United States, in its founding documents, provided Jews with the same freedoms as all other citizens. Therefore, on July 4th, it is appropriate to display an American flag or, at the very least, express gratitude for the United States in some form. This does not violate the Biblical prohibition of “U’v’chukoteichem lo tailaichu,” or imitating Gentile customs. The Rema (Yoreh Dei’ah 178:1) rules that this prohibition refers to Gentile practices linked to idolatrous or promiscuous reasons, or those practiced for no apparent reason, to avoid suspicion of underlying idolatrous or promiscuous intent. However, the Rema makes an exception for Gentile practices with clear non-idolatrous and non-promiscuous reasons, such as doctors wearing identifying clothing.

Applying this analysis to July 4th, celebrating the day in some form is not forbidden. Should we encourage celebration? As a guiding principle, we must avoid halachically forbidden actions even if they seem beneficial and fulfill halachically obligatory actions even if they seem detrimental. For practices that are neither halachically forbidden nor halachically obligatory, each individual should consider whether these practices draw them nearer or farther from their Torah values. If on July 4th we use the day to promote gratitude, to express hakarat hatov to Hashem, the founding fathers of this country, our soldiers, and government officials who uphold the country’s values, then celebrating July 4th is a positive practice.

– Rabbi Jonathan Muskat is the rabbi of the Young Israel of Oceanside, a rebbe at Shulamith High School, and a pastoral health care liaison at Mount Sinai South Nassau.

