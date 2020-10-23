Photo Credit: Jewish Press

In this week’s parsha we read about the downfall of civilization, and how when society became too corrupt Hashem had to end it. While Hashem vowed not to destroy the entire world again, one important lesson for us to learn from this is that corrupt societies deserve to be destroyed. God vowed not to bring a deluge, but none of the previous corrupt societies are around today any longer. Deluge or some other means of ceasing to exist, morally corrupt societies do not last.

In less than two weeks this country will pick who will run it for the next four years. Never have the candidates been so different in their policies, and never has the choice been so clear. The Democrats run on policies and societal norms that the Torah considers immoral. The Republicans run on policies that the Torah deems moral and just.

The race is said to be somewhat close. In fact most polls put the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, ahead, which is quite astonishing for several reasons. In no particular order here are some of the reasons it is peculiar that the Democratic nominee is polling well:

The Democratic nominee for president has shown clear signs of cognitive failure. This has become evident to anyone who is being honest with themselves, despite its lack of media coverage. From his plethora of gaffs and blunders to not remembering things, and his extremely slow-paced schedule on the campaign trail. Despite this millions of Americans will cast their vote for him this November.

I would venture to say that even if Mr. Biden would begin to drool, slur his speech and completely loose his train of thought on live television, and even collapse and have a stroke, millions of Americans would vote for him. Does this make sense?

In recent weeks more and more revelations of serious corruption have surfaced on the Democratic nominee together with his son, who was the recipient of millions of dollars from foreign countries. Again, despite traditional media coverage can anyone explain why this would not deter people from electing this man to the most powerful position in the world?

On the other side of the ticket there is arguably the most successful president in recent history. A president who has kept his word to the American people on dozens of promises, and has made this country a better place. There is more sheker put out about the current president, than likely any other individual in human history. The traditional media has done everything in its power to smear this president as a subhuman criminal guilty of the worst behaviors and crimes. Yet, after four years of nonstop intense investigations there has yet to be one indictment. This president is one of the cleanest people to ever hold public office. And despite all this millions of people still want to vote against him.

Speaking specifically to the Jewish community, the undeniable fact is, the current president has done more for our people and Israel than any other United States President. For four years there has been victory after victory in the Middle East in favor of Israel. And in recent weeks, enabling all of the new treaties with Arab nations that previously never even recognized Israel, is definitely far more than anyone could have imagined.

Ultimately, we believe that Hashem will decide who the next president will be. No matter how much fraud and cheating the Democrats are able to pull off, if Hashem wants this country to continue to exist for an extended period of time, He will elect Donald Trump for another four years. If Hashem’s plan is for this country to take a tragic turn for the worst He will allow the ridiculous candidate, Joe Biden to win the presidency.

We know everything Hashem does is for our good, our only hope is that we can understand and enjoy it as it unfolds.