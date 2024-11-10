Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

As heard from Tslil Kalish

It was erev Rosh Hashana about ten years ago. I was in Miluyim (reserve duty), and I got off for the chag (holiday) last minute. I had no clothes, and I had no place to be.

I quickly called my Rav, who invited me to his house in Kibbutz Sde Eliyahu. On the way, I stopped at Machane Yehuda, where there was a clothing store, a family business, which I liked to patronize.

Before entering the store, I went to take money out of the caspomat, because the store didn’t take credit cards. The machine didn’t work, and I was pressed for time. I walked into the store, and explained my predicament, asking if I could bring the money to them another time.

There was a beggar woman in the store, who overheard my request and told me she would be happy to give me the money. I tried to refuse but she placed two hundred shekels in my hand. I asked her for her number so I could return the money to her, she demurred. “Everything is from Hashem Yitbarach (G-d, may He be blessed),” she said. I tried to give her change. “Buy yourself something to eat, you’ll need money on the way. Everything is from Hashem Yitbarach, she repeated.”

With little choice, and even less time, I bought the clothes, thanked her and Hashem, and went to spend an uplifting Rosh Hashana, wondering if I’d ever see her again, and have the opportunity to pay her back.

Two years later, I’m at a gas station, and I hear a women yell, “Does anyone have money for gas?” I turned to look, and there was the same beggar woman trying to fill her tank. I went over to her and gave her the money for the gas, which was – wait for it – two hundred shekels.

“I’ve been looking for you for two years I said.” She started thanking me but all I said was, “Everything is from Hashem Yitbarach!”

