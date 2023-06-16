Photo Credit: Jewish Press

In his pre-summer talks, the Rebbe often stressed the importance and advantage of the summer months. “The summer vacation period should be utilized for fortifying and expanding the Jewish education of children,” he said. “During the summer months when children are not restricted to school discipline and are less [restricted] by their secular studies, it is an excellent time to give them every opportunity to attend an overnight camp, or at least a day camp, which is administered by a staff who treasure the Torah-true way of life, and that together with their regular recreational activities time be set aside each day for Jewish educational study and instruction. This summer experience could imbue the young boy or girl with the necessary warmth and vitality of Yiddishkeit which would remain with them for the rest of the summer and the year to come.”

In an address to about 2,000 women gathered at Lubavitch World Headquarters for their annual convention, the Rebbe spoke of the primary role of the Jewish woman in Jewish life, and of G-d’s command to Moshe Rabbeinu, before Mattan Torah, that he first speak to the women about the Torah and afterward to the men. The Rebbe quoted the Midrash that relates how only after the Jewish people pledged that their children would be the guarantors that the Torah would be cherished and observed did G-d consent to give the Torah to the Jewish people.

The Rebbe said that it was the woman’s obligation and privilege to raise and influence her children with the light and warmth of Torah.

The Rebbe stressed that parents always want to provide greater opportunities for their children than they may have had as youngsters.

“We find the prevailing mood,” the Rebbe said, “that parents who have not been blessed with a proper Jewish upbringing themselves desire to provide their children with every opportunity to learn about the Torah-true way of life. In many instances, though, parents do not know to whom to turn and how to go about arranging these opportunities. Every parent should be sought out and provided with the wherewithal necessary for the best Jewish education of their children.”

For adults too, the Rebbe said, the potential and importance of the summer season far outweigh such things as painting the house or renovating the kitchen. Summer is the ideal time to catch up on spiritual matters that were overlooked throughout the year. Perhaps we couldn’t find time to concentrate on prayer or attend a Torah lecture. Perhaps we got so caught up in the needs of our bodies that we forgot the needs of our souls. Summer gives us the opportunity to turn our attention inward. Without the distractions of daily life, we can focus on strengthening our spiritual connection to our Creator.

Just like a body needs exercise and a house needs maintenance, our souls require care and attention. The more we nurture our souls, the more our souls begin to shine and illuminate our reality.

Summer is a chance to give our souls the nourishment they so desperately need, so that we can greet the new year inspired, empowered and uplifted.

Our souls deserve a little pampering. There is no better time than the summer.