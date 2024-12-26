Photo Credit: 123rf.com

To briefly review, when explaining why one is allowed to sacrifice a fetus in order to save the life of its mother, the Rambam associates the fetus with a rodef. Thus, to explain the reasoning of the Rambam, we are now exploring the sugya of “rodef” (pursuer) and why one is allowed to kill a rodef.

Let us start with analyzing the Torah sources for why one is allowed to kill a rodef:

The Mishna (in Sanhedrin 73a) teaches us that we are allowed to kill a rodef, stating as follows:

And these are the ones who are saved at the cost of their lives: One who pursues another to kill him….

It is important to note that the Mishna uses the lashon (language) of “saving” when discussing the heter to kill the rodef. Who are we saving? Presumably, this is referring to the nirdaf (the person being pursued), but this is not specified in the Mishna.

Additionally, the Mishna does not clarify whether we are “allowed” to kill the rodef or are “obligated” to do so. The Ran (Sanhedrin 73a) explicitly states that we are obligated to kill the rodef, as it is a mitzvah.

However, one could easily argue that since this is a very strange and unique circumstance, with many competing factors and values at hand, perhaps there is only a heter to kill the rodef.

Furthermore, it is brought down, and quoted by the Rambam and others, that one must initially try to stop the rodef by any means other than killing him. Meaning, before killing him, you must first try to stop him by wounding him or debilitating him; killing him is only a last resort. Only if nothing else can stop the rodef are you allowed to kill him.

It appears that killing a rodef is not only a complicated halacha, but only bidieved (a secondary choice). We are therefore left with a fundamental question:

Why are we allowed to, or supposed to, kill a rodef? In all other cases in the Torah, we do not allow someone to kill one person in order to save another. Granted, the rodef is trying to kill someone, but why does this warrant his murder? After all, he hasn’t committed the crime yet?

As always, there are several different approaches to this question. Before analyzing the Rishonim and sources inside, we will first lay out the spectrum of possible approaches.

Why One May Kill a Rodef

Saving the rodef from the aveirah

The first possible explanation is that we are doing an act of chesed on behalf of the rodef; essentially, we are saving him from himself. If we don’t intervene, we would be allowing the rodef to violate one of worst sins imaginable: murder. Thus, by ending his life, we help him avoid this horrible fate. This also explains why we try to maim him without killing him, as the goal is not to kill him, but only to stop him from performing the aveirah of murder.

This is similar to the way many commentators understand the sugya of Ben Sorer U’Morer (the rebellious son; see beginning of Parshas Ki Seitzei). We judge him based on his current trajectory (“nidan al sheim sofo”), and intervene to prevent this undesired outcome.

Chayiv misah

Alternatively, it is possible that this is a unique case where the rodef is actually chayiv misah (deserving of death) because he is trying to kill someone. Why? There are two possibilities:

We view it as if the rodef has already committed the murder – in which case he is chayiv misah for having already murdered this person. Or, the very act of trying to kill someone is itself such a heinous act that it is deserving of the death penalty.

As such, we are not choosing one life over another; rather, by trying to kill the nirdaf, the rodef has forfeited his life and is chayiv misah. Granted, this situation is unique in that the rodef has not committed the actual aveirah of murder yet; however, in this case, his chiyuv misah is not generated from the “act” of murder, but rather, for being in the process of trying to execute a murder; thus, it is the “rishus ha’gavra” (the status of becoming an evil person) that creates the chiyuv misah, not the act of murder.

And again, if we are able to stop him by maiming him, that is still preferable, because this is not nearly as severe of a chiyuv missah as it would be if he had already committed the murder; and in the deepest sense, we don’t want to kill him; it is only that if we are unable to stop him, that it then becomes a mitzvah to kill him.

Hatzalas ha’nirdaf: saving the victim

There is a third way to explain the din of rodef: usually, we cannot kill one person to save another. However, through the din of rodef, the Torah is teaching us that when a person is trying to kill someone else, that person takes on the status of a rodef, and can now be killed. And even though we are normally not allowed to kill one person to save another, there are two possible explanations for what changes in the case of a rodef

The issur of murder disappears: since the rodef is attempting to murder someone, it is no longer considered an aveirah of murder to kill the rodef first. The din of “mei chazis” no longer applies: normally, the reason we cannot kill one to save another is because “we don’t know whose life is more valuable.” (The Gemara often uses the phrase “mei chazis” when explaining this svara. In full, it is: “Who says your blood is redder? Perhaps his blood is redder?”) In other words, we can’t play G-d. However, this case of a rodef is different. Either because:

Hashem does value the victim’s life more than the rodef’s life.

Or we still don’t know whose life is more valuable, but by actively creating this dangerous situation, the rodef forfeits his right to the claim of “we don’t know whose life is more valuable.” Thus, saving the life of the nirdaf now takes precedence.

In our next article, we will continue to analyze this fascinating halachic topic.

