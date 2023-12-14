Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The Maharal, zt”l, zy”a, questions a seeming contradiction between two Gemaras in Masechtas Shabbos. First, the Gemara states that the time of the mitzvah of lighting the menorah is from when the sun sets until people cease to be around outside. Afterwards, the time for the mitzvah has passed. However, a second Gemara states that the mitzvah of the menorah is to put it by the door of one’s home but, in a time of danger, one can place it on his dining room table and that is sufficient. From the first Gemara, it would seem that if outsiders cannot see it, one does not fulfill the mitzvah. Yet, the second Gemara implies that if there is no alternative it is sufficient for the people at home to see the lightning.

The Maharal reconciles the two Gemaras by explaining that indeed, normally, it is necessary to broadcast the miracle to the outside. However, in times of Jewish persecution, the menorah takes on another role and that is a message of hope that, just like Hashem saved us from the superior menacing forces of the Syrian-Greeks, He will also save us in our times of danger.

To further bolster the Maharal’s message, we should take a look at another Gemara about the menorah. When the Torah instructs Moshe to place a menorah inside the Mishkan, Rav Sheishes asks a penetrating question: Why does Hashem need a candelabra of lights in His home? “V’chi l’ora Hu tzorach? – Does Hashem need its light?” Can He not equally see as well in the dark? The Gemara answers that the menorah was not for Hashem’s benefit. Rather, “Eidus hi l’Yisrael shehaShechina shruya b’Yisrael – It (the menorah) is a testimony to us that the Divine presence rests especially with Yisrael.”

How is the menorah a testimony? The Gemara tells us that the same amount of oil was put in all seven lamps. Every day, six of them were depleted and went out in the morning. But the seventh one, the ner maravi that had the same amount of oil as the others, miraculously lasted daily until the afternoon when we lit the other lamps from its flame. Only then did we put it out to reignite it. This was a stupendous miracle on a daily basis to show that Hashem was with us. Another daily miracle of the menorah was that the three lights to the left and the three lights to the right miraculously bent toward the middle lamp.

The message of the Maharal is especially important in our time. We are in a time of danger – whether it is our brave soldiers fighting Hamas, a savage ruthless enemy that has no concern whatsoever for the value of life; whether it’s our brethren in Eretz Yisrael who have murderous missiles shot at them on a regular basis; whether it’s Jews all over the globe who are being targeted with renewed acts of venomous antisemitism, or the remaining hostages who are in mortal danger every moment. The Chanukah menorah is a message of hope that, just like Hashem came to the rescue at the time of the wicked Antiochus and the Syrian-Greeks even though the situation seemed bleak, so too Hashem will help us now in our time of need and lead us to a wonderful victory.

And, just like the menorah in the Beis HaMikdash was a reminder that Hashem is especially with us, so too now, we should realize that Hashem has our backs in the Gaza, in Sderot, and in Jewish communities all over the world. In the merit of our sincere trust in Hashem, may Hashem lead us to victory and security and bless us with long life, good health, and everything wonderful.

