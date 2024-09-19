Photo Credit: David Cohen/Flash90

“It will be when you enter the Land that Hashem gives you as an inheritance, and you possess it, and dwell in it, and you shall take of the first of every fruit of the ground … and you shall put it in a basket, and go to the place that Hashem will choose to make His Name rest there.” (Devarim 26:1-2)

We read in the Torah about the challenging history of the Jewish people. They wandered in the wilderness for 40 years, there were feuds and disputes, the sin of the golden calf, the rebellion of Korach, the incident with the spies. After arriving in Eretz Yisrael, they fought for the land for seven years and then the land was divided among the tribes.

It would seem that everyone could finally settle in and begin to enjoy their heritage. But first they needed to plant their crops. Then they needed to care for the fields – fertilizing, weeding, watering and irrigating the crops. Finally, the land produces its yield. Yet the farmer can still not savor the fruits of his labor.

The Torah commands him to bring his first fruits (bikkurim) to the Beit HaMikdash, to the Kohen.

R’ Nissim Yagen states that there was a twofold purpose for bringing bikkurim. One was so that the individual is prompted to remember that the world is not his, that everything belongs to Hashem, and all his blessings in life are because of Hashem’s beneficence. The other was to accustom the individual to always thank Hashem for His kindness, and to remind the person of his responsibility to provide for others by being charitable and generous to those in need.

The Rambam writes in the laws of teshuva that it is customary for the Jewish people to give extra tzedakah during these days. The Mishnah Berurah writes that doing as many mitzvot as we can will tip the scales in our favor on Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur. The Medrash elaborates on the opportunity we have to protect ourselves and merit a favorable judgment for the New Year. The Medrash relates that in the hope that the Jewish people would repent, the Angel Gavriel held glowing coals in his hands for six years, to be thrown on Yerushalayim, for Hashem told the Angel: Gavriel, Gavriel, there are people who are generous and support others with their tzedakah. R’ Abba said in the name of R’ Brachya that in the merit of tzedakah and good deeds the upper and lower worlds stand. With the mitzvah of tzedakah a person has the ability to save Jewish souls. By improving the lives of others, we merit Hashem’s salvation and He grants us a year of great blessing and success.

It was the beginning of the school year, and the morah had worked very hard to decorate the room and prepare her lessons well, so that the students would feel welcome and excited to be in her class.

The students, too, sat at their desks, all outfitted in their fresh new uniforms, shiny new shoes, fashionable bows in their hair, with their trendy pencil cases on the desk and knapsacks at their side. As the morah looked around the classroom, she noticed, though, that one student’s uniform was not quite in compliance, and that her accessories did not seem to have that just-bought look. “Not important,” thought the morah, as she made a mental note to inquire whether there were any special situations that needed to be considered of which she was not aware.

As the morning progressed, the morah noticed that the student did not seem to have all the required school supplies. She became especially concerned, however, when the girl said she didn’t have a Chumash for class.

After class, the morah asked the girl why she did not have a Chumash, but she merely shrugged her shoulders. “Did your parents buy you a Chumash?” asked the morah, and the girl shook her head no.

At this point the morah realized that she would have to do some homework and get some more information about the new student and her family. That afternoon, the morah called the girl’s home, but the mother became overwrought and hung up the phone. On Friday after class, the morah stopped off at the home – which was only a few blocks from the school. The mother was taken aback when she opened the door to the teacher. Caught unawares, she blurted out that not only could they not afford the school supplies and the clothing, but at this point she did not even have food to make for Shabbos.

For some reason, the morah reached out to me for help. It was getting late, but I quickly arranged to have boxes of food delivered to the home so that the family had provisions for Shabbos and even for the following week. Upon further investigation, it became obvious that the family was in dire financial straits, and had been trying to keep their head above water for a few months already.

Every year before Yom Tov, I personally reach out to all of our loyal readers and friends of The Jewish Press to assist me in helping others in the community who are in dire financial straits. There are families, individuals, and children who need our encouragement, our support, and our monetary assistance so that they can rejoice during the yomim tovim along with the rest of Klal Yisrael. Please join me in this great mitzvah.

I personally administer and distribute the monies from the special Yom Tov Fund I have established directly into the hands of those who are most in need.

In the zechus of your contribution may you merit blessing and success, good health, nachas, happiness and prosperity. You may also include the names of anyone in particular who is in need of shalom bayis, shidduchim, refuah, parnassah, etc. and I will say special prayers on their behalf. May we be worthy, with all of our tefillot, to celebrate a good, healthy and joyous New Year. May we see an immediate resolution to the current situation that plagues the world, and blessing and peace for Klal Yisrael. Amen.

Please send your contribution to Khal Bnei Yitzchok Yom Tov Fund, c/o Rabbi Dovid Goldwasser, 1336 E. 21 Street, Brooklyn, NY 11210. Donations can also be Zelled to 718-954-4343.

