There is a story that takes place in some communities. It might be familiar to some of you, and it’s a bit humorous… There is a Shul. It grows, the community gets bigger, and the Shul gains more and more members.

At some point, some people feel that the Shul is too “stiff” or perhaps too “old.” Something about the establishment bothers them. They want a Shul where they can feel the enthusiasm and young spirit. A Shul where people are highly involved with the Tefillos (prayers), where they can feel the “fire” and excitement. Then what happens? They establish a breakaway Minyan where they can be more spontaneous.

At some point, this new Minyan builds a Shul. The Shul also grows, the community gets bigger, and the Shul gains more members. And then what happens? You guessed it right. There is another breakaway Shul opened…

Another story to think about: Imagine a young “Ba’al Teshuva.” He just had an amazing experience at the Western Wall. It was magical, inspiring, and uplifting. He truly felt a sense of Kedusha (holiness). He felt close to Hashem. Then he goes home and asks himself, “How can I continue on this amazing height I reached? Is it all gone? Is there a way I can hit ‘replay’ and go through it all over again?”

Here we come to this week’s Parsha. The famous Ramban (Teruma 25:1) explains the secret of the Mishkan (Tabernacle):

“וסוד המשכן הוא, שיהיה הכבוד אשר שכן על הר סיני שוכן עליו בנסתר.”

“The secret of the Tabernacle is that the Glory which abode upon Mount Sinai [openly] should abide upon it in a concealed manner.”

The whole purpose was to take the Kedusha and keep it forever. The goal was not to lose the fire of Mount Sinai. In this way, he explains a few comparisons between Har Sinai and the Mishkan (and, in the future, the Beit Hamikdash in Jerusalem).

Both use similar expressions, such as “showing the glory.” Both have Hashem speaking to us through the fire. He even goes on to say that the fire from the great revelation at Har Sinai is expressed in the golden Kruvim (cherubs), with Hashem’s voice coming from between the two, just as at Har Sinai, Hashem’s voice came from the fire.

This is a great challenge.

Am Yisrael is like a new “Ba’al Teshuva.” We experienced something amazing. We want the awe and the “magic” from the great Ma’amad Har Sinai to remain with us forever. We do not want to lose the magnificence and high level of Kedusha we reached at Har Sinai. We desire to take it with us wherever we go (in the Midbar) and have it established forever (in Jerusalem).

On one hand, we want the real, authentic, and spontaneous experience. But on the other hand, we must establish it, preserve it, have it framed and built. This way, we will always have the spark, and we will ensure that the Torah and Har Sinai are part of our lives—not just as a one-time, passing episode, but as an integral part of our lives for good.

This is precisely the secret of the Mishkan.

