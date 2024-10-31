Photo Credit: 123rf.com

As the entire world was about to be destroyed by the great mabul, the flood, the only means of escape was to get passage on Noach’s ark. Only those who maintained absolute morality were given a coveted berth on this very last hope for all life. The Medrash tells us that Sheker, falsehood, approached Noach to enter the teiva. Noach turned him down explaining that only couples were allowed entry onto the ark. So Sheker went in search for a mate. He came across Pachata, the being in charge of hefsed and hezek, loss and damage. In desperation, Sheker asked him if he would agree to be his partner so that they could save their lives by gaining a cabin on the teiva. Pachata inquired what Sheker was willing to offer in order that he become his mate. Sheker answered that he was willing to agree on the condition that any profit gained through Sheker should be turned over to Pachata. Pachata agreed to this bargain, they became partners, and Noach duly accepted them onto the teiva.

The Chofetz Chaim, zt”l, zy”a, remarked that the partnership between Sheker and Pachata is still thriving thousands of years later in our time so that any activity built upon falsehood, any business deal formulated through lies, is doomed to eventually end in loss and damages since it is handed over to Pachata who ensures its doom and ruination.

The Nesivos Shalom elaborates that initially Noach did not want to take Sheker along for the ride since he reasoned that the teiva represents kiyum ha’olam, the preservation of the world, while Sheker contributes to the ruination of the world. However, when Sheker teamed up with Pachata – ensuring that anything lacking in integrity would fail and that anything built on dishonesty would flounder – Noach concluded that that was good for the world to see so that it would be an incentive for people to live and conduct their businesses with integrity and honesty.

The pasuk makes a chilling prediction. “Osher lo b’mishpat, b’chatzi yamov yaazvenu – Wealth acquired unjustly will forsake a person at midlife.” This is a new understanding of a midlife crisis. People who have built up portfolios, who have climbed the corporate ladder, who have prospered though lies, deceit, and trickery will find these edifices disintegrating and collapsing.

In Masechtas Derech Eretz Zuta, it teaches us succinctly, “He who takes what is not his, that which is his will be taken from him.” The Gemara tells us, in Masechtas Shabbos (30a), the very first thing a person will be asked by the Divine Tribunal will be “Nosata v’nosata b’emunah – Did you do business faithfully?” Rav Pam, zt”l, zy”a, used to ask why the Divine Question isn’t worded “Nosata v’nosata b’emes? – Did you do business truthfully?” He would answer that the businessman should conduct his business affairs not just truthfully but with faith, feeling that Hashem is watching him at all times while he conducts his business.

We know that the Gemara in Shabbos tells us that Alef-Beis-Gimel-Daled stands for Aluf Binah Gomel Dalim, study understanding and be benevolent to the needy. These are the ABCs of Yiddishkeit, Torah and Chesed. The chassidic masters give another insight into Alef-Beis-Gimel-Daled – that is “(A)Emunah Bracha, Gneiva Dalus – If there is truth and faithfulness then there is blessing, but if there is theft and dishonesty, then there is poverty and impoverishment.” So, let’s remember that anytime we are tempted to cut corners, to cheat a little bit, that Sheker struck a bargain with Pachata and we will not gain an iota but, to the contrary, there will only be loss and damage from any such behavior.

In the merit of our trying to live honestly, may Hashem bless us with long life, good health, and everything wonderful.

Transcribed and edited by Shelley Zeitlin.

