The Torah speaks of four sons: one wise, one wicked, one simple, and one who does not know how to ask.”

The simple one says, “– What is this?” and we answer him, “– Hashem took us out of Egypt, out of the house of bondage, with a strong hand.”

HaGaon R’ Yaakov Yisroel Lubchansky observes that the simple son’s question is really an elementary question which doesn’t require an extensive answer. We could have answered him simply, “Hashem commanded us to do the mitzvos and that’s what we do.”

Rav Lubchansky explains that the answer given in the haggadah is merely an introduction to the full story which is related in the Torah, and which will eventually be taught to the simple one. However, at this point, such a narration would require an inordinate amount of patience and equanimity.

In fact, our mesorah mandates that the Torah be taught in a specific manner personalized to the individual’s abilities. For example, when presenting the civil and tort laws, the Torah says (Shemos 21:1), “These are the ordinances that you shall place before them,” using the expression of “placing” them before the people. Our chachamim expound that Hashem told Moshe that the laws could not be taught simply by repeating them over two or three times until the people would be able to recite them verbatim. They needed analysis and commentaries. Rather, the laws should be set down in front of the people like a fully set table, where one just sits down at the table and begins to dine. The Torah has to be delivered clearly and explicitly, so that every individual understands it.

It is no easy task to present the Torah in such a way that exemplifies a “set table,” but that is what we are commanded to do. Foregoing his personal communication with Hashem, and disregarding his status as the greatest navi of all times, Moshe Rabbeinu’s primary mission was to teach Klal Yisrael the laws of the Torah, sparing no effort.

Educators, mechanchim, parents, and all those involved in teaching the next generation have the obligation to use every means – including audio visual aids, various technologies, music, drama and the like – to ensure that children are maximally motivated and understand what they are learning.

The answer provided by the haggadah is simple and concise, to illustrate the approach to be used when teaching the simple son. His learning process is gradual, and the instructor must adapt the lesson accordingly, until the child is ready to grasp the complexities of the Torah’s depth.

We learn (Proverbs 22:6), “Train the youth according to his way…”

Every child has to be taught in accordance with his level. None of the four sons depicted in the haggadah could be taught in an identical manner; the results would be catastrophic. Likewise, today, many of our classrooms are heterogeneous, including even the child who is straying from the righteous path. The educator, morah, teacher, rebbi, and principal must be able to relate to and reach every child in the class.

A brokenhearted father came to Rav Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman crying that his daughter had been ordered to leave the seminary she was attending. Admittedly, they were a simple family, and the girl was a weak student, both academically and in conduct. However, at home she would have neither friends nor structure, and the inducements of the street were a serious risk. Although he understood the administration’s rationale, he greatly feared the consequences.

Rav Shteinman listened intently to the father and said, “It will be good. You will see great nachas from her.”

Rav Shteinman then had arrangements made for the principal to meet with him. Understandably, the principal felt privileged to be granted an audience with the great gadol of the generation.

Rav Shteinman inquired about the seminary. “How many students do you have?” he asked, and the principal gave him the exact number.

“I hear that you are one of the most acclaimed seminaries in Israel.” The principal fervently nodded in the affirmative. “Our seminary is the jewel in the crown of seminaries. In learning, in yiras Shamayim, in tznius – we are the best.”

“Are all the talmidos like that?” asked Rav Shteinman.

“Yes, the vast majority are.”

“Really? They are all outstanding and accomplished?”

“Almost all,” said the principal. “Ninety-five percent.”

“So you’re saying that five percent are not like that? Five percent of such a large student body is a significant number,” remarked Rav Shteinman.

“True,” said the principal, “but we have a few special teachers who are specifically devoted to those students.”

“So you never had to throw out a weak student?” asked Rav Shteinman.

“We did have two or three who are very weak, both in academics and in their comportment. We did not see a reason to keep them in our seminary.”

Rav Shteinman looked up, and in a stern voice said, “Ninety-five percent of your students excel. You have assigned special teachers to attend to the five percent that are less so. What is the principal’s job? Those two or three students who are not successful. If you don’t guide them and work with them, why are you there? You should throw yourself out. It’s your job to commit your energies to work with them.”

Ultimately, the girl was taken back into the school with the two other students who had been dismissed.