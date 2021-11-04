Photo Credit: Dreamstime.com

The Malbim asks, “Why was Yitzchak so insistent on blessing Esav? Did he not know that Esav was a man of the field while Yaakov was a ‘simple man’? Furthermore, could he not have blessed both equally?”

In the Midrash, Yitzchak’s “blindness” that led to his being “tricked” by Yaakov was not the result of aging but rather his earlier, all-consuming religious experience of the Akedah. Yitzchak was able to see G-d, but the same purity and devotion that allowed him to see G-d made it nearly impossible for him to see that his own son Esav would go astray. How like Yitzchak we are in this regard! Some of our contemporary spiritual leaders are blind to how fine, observant Jewish families can give birth to young people who move further and further away from observance, customs and the derech.

These leaders turn their backs not only on these “Esavs” but on their families as well. It is difficult enough that we have OTD (off the derech) kids, but in their insensitive response, these leaders divide families from neighbors, creating real cracks and fissures in the foundation of our Jewish community. Even more troubling, in doing so they miss the greater lesson of Yitzchak.

Yitzchak did not remain blind to Esav’s character; he was deeply aware of Esav’s nature and character, yet he blessed him still. It was not despite his character that he blessed his son but because of it. “He thought,” says the Ohr HaChaim, “that through the blessings he [Esav] would change for the better and mend his ways.”

Like Yitzchak, families of OTD children become only too aware of their children’s errant ways. The truth is, children’s natures are apparent from early on. Some are stubborn. Hyperactive. Challenging. Headstrong. Rebellious.

Certainly, Yitzchak recognized the negative characteristics in his elder son. No doubt that, like modern frum families, he and Rebecca felt moments of shame, of frustration, of despair in seeing how their son, raised by devoted, religious parents with only the best intentions, was straying further away from a G-dly path. They, like modern parents, must have tried to hold Esav tighter to keep him “in the fold” only to discover that the tighter they held, the more he struggled against them.

A frum mother, considering her challenges with her OTD children, wrote in Mishpacha magazine (July 22, 2020), “I went through some periods of despair. I felt like a failure for having kids so different from what I’d worked so hard for.” She feared her children were drifting away from the path, yet she felt powerless to change their course. “I had to come to terms with the truth. We do not have control over our children. We can force their actions while they are young, but that ability dwindles with time; and the more we force, the more they will rebound in the opposite direction.”

What can Yitzchak’s treatment of Esav teach us that can help us in dealing with our OTD children?

In Mishlei, Shlomo HaMelech tells us to “…educate the youngster according to his (or her) own path.” That is, a youngster’s interests, inclinations, capabilities and aptitude must inform how we deal with a given child. Could you imagine a “one size fits all” suit jacket fitting all the many people in your shul – the tall ones the same as the short ones: the thin ones and the stout ones? Of course not! So why would we imagine a “one size fits all” approach would fit when it comes to raising and educating our youth whose personalities and characteristics are so very much more varied than our physical sizes?

Yitzchak understood the lessons of Mishlei long before they were written down. Torah tells us that Yitzchak’s approach to Esav was very different from his approach to Yaakov. Different in approach, not in emotion. First and most importantly, the Torah is clear that Yitzchak loved Esav just as he loved Yaakov. Period. Full stop.

How did Yitzchak show his love for Esav? The Torah says that, “Yitzchak loved Esav [ki tzayid b’fiv] because of the hunted (food) in his mouth….” (Bereishit 26:28) Why “…of the hunted in his mouth” and not simply, “loved”? What does a steak dinner have to do with Yitzchak’s love for Esav? Parents and educators who encounter Esav-types, pay attention! Sure, you are discomforted by these difficult youngsters, but take a page from Yitzchak’s book, love your “Esav” as he or she is! Esav is a hunter, a man of the outdoors, while Yaakov sits in the house of learning. How does the frum, perhaps chasidic, or Yeshivish, or simply religious father deal with having, in the same house, a learned ben-Torah son, and a son who is “a man of the outdoors”?

In an article titled “Carry On My Wayward Son” (Aish.com), Rabbi Ari Kahn tells us how Yitzchak did it. It could have been, he explains, “…that hunting did not resonate with Yitzchak…” Indeed, it is difficult to picture Yitzchak becoming enthusiastic about a hunt. Yitzchak is G-dly. He was an “Olah Temimah.” Yet it seems he “…made a conscious effort to share his son Esav’s enthusiasm and to praise him for the skill – even if this was not what Yitzchak himself would have chosen as a vocation or avocation for his children.” Yitzchak does not demand his son be more like him. He does not mock his son’s interests and talents. On the contrary, he makes a conscious effort to share his son’s enthusiasm for the hunt. “Take your gear, your bow and arrow, and go out to the field and hunt me some game” (Bereishit 27:3).

He does not reject or scorn Esav. He holds him close with love. By asking Esav to bring him food, Yitzchak transforms the act of hunting to a holy act.

Chazal teach that “…when G-d will come to the Avot and inform them that their children sinned, Yitzchak will come to their defense.” Why Yitzchak and not the other Avot? Because, explains the holy master Reb Meir of Primishlan, Yitzchak will be able to proclaim that “I too had a wayward son, Esav, and yet I loved him. Therefore, G-d too must love his children even if they sinned.”

It is not for a parent to decide which of his children are to be loved and which are not.

There is the story of Rav Shlomo Wolbe, the greatest ba’al mussar of our times, author of the Alei Shur, in which he counsels every Jew how to behave in the face of life’s myriad challenges. He was considered the expert in parenting and educating young people. So, it is a great surprise for many to learn that he himself had a son who had gone off the derech, so much so that he proclaimed that he was turning away from Torah and mitzvot.

It happened that the rav’s daughter became engaged and the new chatan was invited to a Shabbat meal at the Wolbes’ home. What a meal was prepared! Special foods and china. Married couples and single students who stayed in the yeshiva were invited. There was singing! Blessings! Joy!

And then the doorbell rang.

The doorbell? On Shabbat?

The door swung open. “Shabbat shalom!” The rav’s wayward son barreled in, dressed in his weekday clothes, clutching his car keys and a pack of cigarettes. The guests held their collective breath. What would the chatan think, seeing such a blatant disrespect for the Sabbath in his future wife’s home? What would the rav do?

The rav smiled broadly as he stood up and approached his son with open arms. “Shabbat shalom! Welcome! I am so happy you have come to join us! We were worried you wouldn’t make it.”

The rav led his son to the seat next to him and made sure food was brought to him straightaway. Throughout the meal, he continued to praise him and shower him with love. At the end of the meal, after everyone left, he hugged his son tightly once more and thanked him with genuine gratitude.

Filled with emotion from the love and acceptance he’d received, the son could not help but reflect on his rebellious ways and disrespect. That evening, he left his car keys at his parents’ house and walked home to his apartment. As he walked, he could still feel his father’s arms around him; could still hear his father’s grateful and joyous words. As he walked home that evening, he determined to change his ways. He became a true ba’al teshuvah and eventually became a respected rosh yeshiva.

From the womb, Yaakov was to be the continuing link in the chain of the Avot. His destiny was already foretold to Abraham and to Yitzchak. It is Yitzchak’s wish, then, that Yaakov’s full potential be realized, just as G-d had promised. Yaakov, by this understanding, was not in need of a blessing.

To Yaakov, then, Isaac merely reiterates G-d’s blessing:

And G-d Almighty bless you, and make you fruitful, and numerous . . . and give you the blessing of Abraham, to you and to your offspring with you; that you may possess the land of your sojourns, which G-d gave to Abraham.

In conveying a bracha to Yaakov, Yitzchak recognizes and acknowledges that which G-d had already promised. However, in blessing Esav, Isaac exercises his own responsibility as a parent, to recognize Esav for what he is, and channel his characteristics positively and constructively.

The Ohr HaChaim teaches that Yitzchak wanted to bless Esav because he hoped that through his blessings Esav would change for the good and mend his ways. Genuine tzaddikim are naturally pained when their children misbehave. They try any and every approach to help them improve. Good, caring parents never give up on any child, no matter how far he may have strayed. They never “give up.” They bless and they pray. Efshar sh’haya moil, the Ohr HaChaim says. It may work. Let’s never forget that there are many happy endings to many painful stories.

Never turn away. And never spare Esav of the blessings, all the blessings. At the end of the day, it is G-d who decides whether they return or remain an Esav but through our love and blessings, we show our OTD youth that there is a path back!