Our parsha begins by relating that Yaakov settled in the land of Canaan. Rashi on this pasuk tells us that Yaakov had hoped to have a respite from all his troubles, but right away the saga of Yosef and his brothers occurred to distress him. The Aish Kodesh learns from the Gemara in Bava Metzia (84b) that accomplishments of an individual are often correlated with suffering. The righteous person doesn’t seek to suffer, G-d forbid, and certainly prays for the suffering to be taken away from himself and also from others. However, we also see the character and the accomplishments of such a righteous person from how he endures the suffering that he experiences.

David HaMelech said, “Command salvation for Yaakov” (Tehillim 44). From this we can learn that the commandments are entwined with the process of salvation, and that there are commandments incumbent upon us when Hashem is saving us. When we are faced with adversity and challenges that are difficult for us to bear, it is a mitzvah to accept His judgment with grace and dignity. On the one hand, we hope and believe that He will relieve our suffering very soon. But on the other hand, no matter how long the suffering lasts and no matter how difficult it becomes, we must never lose our belief in a better future, and must not doubt that Hashem controls everything and has our best interests in mind.

We are given certain commandments and likewise sometimes face troubles that we don’t understand. We aren’t always capable of comprehending the divine wisdom at the root of the mitzvah or of the experience that has been decreed upon us. These are the times that our faith in Hashem is most important. Just as the mysteries of the Divine Will supersede our intellectual capabilities, so the power of our faith is greater than our intellect. This is also why Moshe is given two signs when he asks of Hashem how to make Israel believe in him and his purpose. Moshe’s staff turns into a serpent and his hand becomes afflicted with tzara’at. These two states exemplify the negative experiences that we might encounter in this world: The snake is the symbol of the evil inclination and the tzara’at denotes and also confers tumah, impurity. Israel must understand that no matter how low we have fallen – especially in the lowest places and at the lowest times – there Hashem has the power to redeem us.

From the lowest places we could fall, Hashem has always redeemed us. He will always do so, and it is incumbent upon us to acknowledge and to rely on this truth. Most of us hope, as Yaakov did, that we will be able to dwell in peace and security with tranquility for all our days. However, it is often the lot of the tzaddik that he or she must go through difficult times in this world as part of their service of Hashem. When a tzaddik suffers, this also becomes a source for good in the world, because his fortitude in the face of adversity is so beneficial to the rest of the world. But in the end, the tzaddik also must realize that whether in this world or the next, he will see and understand that everything fit into Hashem’s plan. This, of course, is the final outcome for Yaakov, who must go down into exile in Mitzrayim where he will see that Yosef not only still lives but has become a king.

