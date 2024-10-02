Photo Credit: 123rf.com

“And now leave Me alone …” (Shemos 32:10)

R’ Abahu said, “Were the pasuk not written this way it would be impossible for me to say it” (Brachos 32a). This is to say, the pasuk implies that Moshe Rabbeinu grabbed onto Hashem, like a person who clutches his friend by his garment, and he said before Him: “I will not leave You until You forgive the Jewish people.” Indeed, Hashem did ultimately forgive the Jewish people and they were not destroyed.

How was the anger of Hashem quelled? Hashem revealed the secret of His Thirteen Attributes of Mercy that could help bring forgiveness and atonement for our sins. To explain this, HaRav Bentzion Mutzafi notes that the Talmud (Rosh Hashana 17b) cites R’ Yochanan saying something similar to the statement of R’ Abahu. “Were it not written explicitly (Shemos 34:6) ‘And Hashem passed before Moshe and proclaimed [the Thirteen Attributes of Mercy], it would be impossible to say this as it would be insulting to the honor of Hashem.” The Talmud tells us that Hashem wrapped Himself in a tallis like the shliach tzibbur and showed Moshe the order of the prayer. Hashem said: When the Jewish people sin, let them say this order of prayer before Me and I will forgive them.” Even if we do not know any other way to appease Hashem and to ask His forgiveness, the Thirteen Attributes of Mercy can grant us pardon without any stipulations.

In this context, it is especially constructive to contemplate the unusual power of the Thirteen Attributes of Mercy. After the Jewish nation had transgressed so egregiously with the eigel hazahav (Sin of the Golden Calf) there was no possibility of atonement. Yet, this prayer was effective in achieving a reprieve and pardon. The Thirteen Attributes of Mercy are an escape route that Hashem created for us. No matter what aveirah a person has committed – as egregious as it may be – Hashem promises that if the person sincerely repents and says the tefillah Hashem will forgive him.

The only obstacle that could impede the efficacy of this prayer is when it is not said from the heart, but rather in a perfunctory manner. It will not be beneficial then. During the Ten Days of Repentance we must remain focused and aware that the most important aspect of teshuva is that it must be genuine, wholehearted and sincere. During the tefillos and selichos there must be an inner stirring, and a Divine inspiration to assure that our prayers are imbued with feeling and intention.

The Chidah (R’ Chaim Yosef Dovid Azulai, 1724-1807) writes that Hashem gave us two precious gifts which we must guard carefully and use appropriately. One is G-d’s Thirteen Attributes of Mercy and the second is Birchas Kohanim. Each of these gifts have a major positive effect on the world, even when the Jewish people have sinned. Both have the capacity to generate absolution; both are the keys to opening the gates of mercy in Heaven.

Our sages tell us that these gifts can be particularly potent when the individual commits to make a small improvement in his service of Hashem, to enhance his performance of a specific mitzvah, or to better his manner of conducting himself in a certain area. For instance, one could choose to learn the laws of shemiras halashon (guarding one’s speech) for a few minutes each day, to recite a chapter of Tehillim every day, to come on time for minyan, to do one chesed every day. Our sefarim tell us that these efforts are very compelling on the Day of Judgment.

A neighborhood in Eretz Yisrael had undergone several changes, and the membership in the shul began to decline. As time passed, new young families began to move in, and the shul membership thrived once again. However, the older members who were carrying the financial burden of maintaining the shul began to find it difficult to support the shul alone and they decided to sell the building.

Two of the young men who belonged to the shul protested, and accepted upon themselves the responsibility of collecting the necessary funds every month. It was a difficult undertaking, as many of the members were not able to contribute much, and ultimately after a few months, the two young men felt that it had become an onerous task.

They went to consult their rebbi, who offered various suggestions, but the challenge seemed insurmountable. Finally, the rebbi said to them, “You cannot know how the merit of supporting this shul is saving you. It is possible that there is a Heavenly decree against you, and this mitzvah will save your life.” The two young men left the rebbi with tears in their eyes, and resolved to continue their work on behalf of the shul.

One of the young men, who worked in a yeshiva with challenged students, took the boys on a special trip to Europe. One of their outings was a boat ride. However, it became stormy while they were out, and the boat overturned. The waters became rough and turbulent, and it was very cold. Although everyone was wearing a life jacket, they struggled to stay alive. They were finally saved, and the young man attributed their survival to his upkeep of the shul.

The second young man was one of the thousands of people at Meron, at the fire of the great Toldos Aharon, on that fateful Lag B’Omer. Drinks had been distributed and when some bottles broke, the ground became slippery and wet. As the large crowds began to rush for the exit, this young man lost his balance and somehow slipped down to a lower level. As his hands reached up for safety, a policeman saw and grabbed his hand, pulling him up and saving his life. The young man returned home at 3:00 in the morning and it took many hours before he could recover his equilibrium. He had no doubt that his life had been saved in the merit of heeding the words of his rebbi and continuing to support the local shul.

