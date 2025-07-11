Photo Credit: courtesy, Sivan Rahav Meir

We are all familiar with the famous philosophical question: If a tree falls in the forest and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound?

Today we would ask: If two girls went to the mall together and didn’t post a picture, were they really there? Or we might say: If something isn’t posted or “tagged,” did it really happen?

We live such public and exposed lives today, yet in this week’s parsha we are reminded to seek the blessing of privacy. Bilaam wants to curse the Israelites but when he beholds the people he exclaims: “How goodly are your tents, O Jacob, your dwelling places, O Israel.”

Rashi explains what had impressed Bilaam: “He noticed that the entrances to their tents were not facing each other.” In other words, he observed that each tent opened in a different direction so that people couldn’t peer into their neighbor’s tent.

Bilaam emerged from a culture that did not believe in limits, and, suddenly, he came face-to-face with a nation that was careful to safeguard the intimate, private space of each individual and family. This is a value that has been an integral part of the Jewish people for thousands of years but poses a considerable challenge for us today.

In a week when our parsha reminds us of the importance of privacy, I encourage you to consider this idea: We have so many opportunities to click on the “post” or “share” buttons, but how often do we click on the “do not share,” button and keep our thoughts to ourselves? Which experiences and feelings are ours alone and should not be shared with others? How do we protect our privacy in an era characterized by visibility?

If only we could all be blessed with the Torah’s beautiful blessing: “How goodly are your tents, O Jacob, your dwelling places, O Israel.”

Translated by Janine Muller Sherr.

