“And it was in the morning, behold it was Leah! So Yaakov said to Lavan … Why have you deceived me?” (Bereishis 29:25)

All that man experiences throughout his life will eventually be revealed to be for his benefit – even if at the moment he may not perceive it as being good. There are many such examples in Tanach, and our sages tell us “Kol d’avid rachmana l’tav hu – whatever happens is for the good,” and one should indeed acknowledge “gam zu l’tovah – this too is for good.”

The Medrash Bereishis Rabbah says that although Yaakov Avinu had been grievously deceived, he did not complain, nor did he allow the deception to change his disposition. He accepted Lavan’s flimsy explanation for the switch, despite the fact that Rachel could very well marry someone else during the interim of the next seven years that he was ostensibly working to marry her. Yet, just as he had worked faithfully the first seven years – and yet Lavan had tricked him and given him Leah – Yaakov worked for the next seven years with the same devotion and loyalty, because Lavan had assured him that he would now get Rachel. The Sefer Mesikus HaTorah points out that Lavan was outrageously cruel, and his deception was heinous. Usually after a person has been deceived, he will not make another agreement with the same individual. Yaakov had never intended to marry two sisters, which he would now have to do. Nevertheless, he didn’t argue with Lavan, and peacefully proceeded with the new arrangement.

HaGaon R’ Yosef Tzvi Salant expounds on the concept of “whatever happens is for the good” and states that this holds true even if the circumstances were brought about by an evil individual and/or his destructive deeds. One must remain steadfast in his faith that this is all ordained from Heaven.

Medrash Eicha relates that at the time of the destruction of the Bais HaMikdash, the Avos and Moshe Rabbeinu came to intercede and pray on behalf of the Jewish people. Hashem did not accept their prayers. However, it was when Rachel Imeinu came forward, and referred to the mercy she extended to her sister Leah in divulging the secret signs that she and Yaakov had arranged, that Hashem’s compassion was aroused. Rachel argued, “I am only a human being of flesh and blood, and I performed chesed with Leah and was not jealous of her. You are the King of kings and You conduct Your world with mercy. Why would You be jealous of other gods?” Hashem then acquiesced and said (Yirmiyahu 31:15-16), “Restrain your voice from weeping … for there is reward for your accomplishment … and your children will return to their border.”

Rachel’s righteousness and self-sacrifice assured the ultimate redemption of the Jewish people from exile. If Yaakov Avinu would have married Rachel as originally agreed, after seven years of work, the Jewish people would not have acquired the merit of such redemption.

The lesson here is very clear. Everything in life is for the good; if not now, tomorrow, and if not tomorrow then the next day.

Throughout her life, Sarah Imeinu overcame many challenges and tribulations. Sarah was barren, her own maidservant disrespected her and caused Sarah deep emotional distress, and she was kidnapped and taken to the house of Avimelech. When Sarah finally had Yitzchak, Yishmael, the son of Hagar, mocked Yitzchak which anguished Sarah intensely. Finally, the Satan told Sarah that Yitzchak had been sacrificed, and Sarah’s life ended. Yet Rashi tells us (Bereishis 23:1) that all her years were equally good.

A farmer who lived in the Jordan Valley became a baal teshuva right before the year of shemittah. He had been unaware of the laws with regard to shemittah – that the land cannot be farmed for an entire year – and he asked his rebbi, “Why didn’t you tell me that it was prohibited to work during shemittah?”

The rebbi told him he had been uncertain whether the new baal teshuva would be able to undertake this challenge. The farmer protested that he was ready to observe all the laws and take on this hardship.

When the shemittah year was over, and the farmer went to buy seeds from the agricultural center, he was informed that all the other farmers had already bought what they needed. The only seeds still available for sale were celery seeds, which wasn’t in great demand and was therefore still available. With no other choice, the farmer planted the seeds, even though he believed much of it would go to waste.

Keeping the mitzvah of shemittah includes a special promise. The Torah says (Vayikra 25;21), “I will ordain My blessing for you ….” If a person follows the laws of shemittah, Hashem invokes blessing on him. Indeed, Hashem helped the farmer. The crop of celery grew extraordinarily tall and full. Everyone came to see this unusual sight.

That winter an unseasonal frost swept across Europe, and all the celery crops were ruined, creating an unprecedented demand for the vegetable. The agricultural center recalled the unusual sale of a large quantity of celery seeds before the season, and they checked their records to find the buyer’s identity. They then contacted him to find out whether his crop had grown successfully. “We’re calling because there is a large demand for celery throughout the European market.”

“No problem,” said the farmer, “The seeds yielded an outstanding and plentiful crop. I have as much as is needed.”

The orders came pouring in, and the farmer had to hire workers from Thailand to work day and night in order to fill the orders and ship them out. Of course, the celery sold at a high price due to the scarcity of the product in Europe. The farmer became wealthy, moved to a larger house, and he now enjoyed a more comfortable life, in the merit of fulfilling the mitzvah of shemittah.

