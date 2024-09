Photo Credit:

In this week’s Torah portion, Rabbi Fohrman brings up a unique law God gives to the Israelites: that four types of people, on the eve of battle, can turn around and go home. What are those four groups, and what does it mean that they are allowed to return home? This week, we will analyze this section of text and use it to answer the same question as Rabbi Fohrman’s recent audio series: what is the meaning of life?

Share this article on WhatsApp: