Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

The Mitzvah of building the Beit Hamikdash is prominent in this week’s parsha. In Sefer Hachinuch, at the end of the mitzvah after he thoroughly describes the details of the roots of the mitzvah, the halachot, who’s responsible, in what times of history etc.

He tells us that the mitzvah of building the Beis Hamikdash is בזמן שרוב ישראל יושבין על אדמתן – when most of the Jews are living in Eretz Yisrael. The question is, at the time of the building of the Second Beis Hamikdash, most Jews did not live in Eretz Yisrael.

Advertisement





Rav Yehoshua M’Kutna, one of the Gedolei Yisrael in the 19th Century, offers an answer in his ישועות מלכו.

It says in Masechet Chagigah (טו) when talking about Tzadikim and Reshaim, that the Tzadik will inherit the portion of the wicked person in Gan Eden. A double portion at the expense of the Rasha.

What do we see from here? Since the Rasha could have done mitzvot and been a Tzadik, he forfeits his rights to the Tzadik! Similarly, those who could have made Aliyah, at the time of Ezra and Nechemiah, and didn’t, relinquished their rights! Therefore the Koach and merit of Rov Yisrael is actually found with the minority of those who actually did come, and the second Temple was erected.

Similarly, Masechet Taanis (כד) talks about the Mishmarot of the Kohanim that didn’t come to Eretz Yisrael, that their rights were taken by those who did come!

We see the significance of stepping up to do what should be done, particularly regarding the rebuilding of Israel.

Shabbat Shalom

Share this article on WhatsApp: