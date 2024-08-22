Photo Credit: 123rf.com

More Than Just Repair

Advertisement





We have seen how challenges can shake our confidence and hinder growth. In truth, Hashem intends the opposite effect – He orchestrates these challenges to foster our spiritual growth. As the Yalkut Shimoni puts it, “If I had not fallen, I would not have gotten up.” The rise after the fall more than just repairs the fall. It has additional independent value.

Rav Yitzchak Hutner (Letters and Writings, 128) understood this to be the intention of the pasuk “Sheva yipol tzaddik v’kam (Mishlei 14:16).” Rebounding from a fall is not just the sign of a tzaddik. It is also how we become one. Falls help us become tzaddikim because they help us grow.

How?

Appreciation

On the most basic level, challenges inspire reflection and appreciation. The need to work hard to regain something lost or return to a previous position deepens our appreciation for what we had and where we were beforehand. This sense of appreciation can be a powerful tool in overcoming challenges.

Struggles also help us appreciate and strengthen our relationship with Hashem. We turn to Hashem and feel His presence more when we face challenges because our vulnerability reminds us of our dependence on Him. When we feel enshrouded in darkness, Hashem’s light seems to shine more brightly (Medrash Tehillim 5).

Many people who suffer through difficult times describe having felt closer to Hashem during that period than at any point before or after. Though no one hopes to suffer, they miss the closeness they felt with Hashem when they did. To use Dovid HaMelech’s formulation, we feel closest to Hashem precisely when we walk through the valley of death (Tehillim 23:4).

Strength

Challenging circumstances also make us stronger people. They force us out of our comfort zone and inspire us to dig deeper within ourselves. The Ramban (Bereishit 22:1) saw this as the goal of the nisyonot (tests) Hashem challenges man with. The goal is not to prove ourselves to Hashem. He, of course, knows whether we can or will pass the nisayon. The test aims to help us realize our potential inner strength, making us stronger and more resilient.

Struggles bring out the best in us much like they do for other living beings and even trees and vegetation. In this way, man resembles the “trees of the field.” Rav Meilech Biderman (Be’er HaParsha, Naso 5782) tells of a tree-lined street in Lakewood that was hit by Hurricane Sandy. The trees on one side of the street were uprooted while the parallel ones remained standing. The only difference between the rows of trees was that the trees on the first side of the street benefited from a custom-made watering system, while the trees on the second side did not. The conveniently available water allowed the first set of trees to survive without needing to forge deep roots. They were thus easily uprooted. In contrast, the trees without easy access to water were forced to strike deep roots. These roots helped them survive the hurricane. Difficult circumstances force us to develop stronger survival skills.

New Opportunities and Abilities

Challenges also inspire us to discover new opportunities and develop new abilities. People often get frustrated when Hashem “moves the cheese” of their lives, but He does so to encourage us to pursue new life paths.

Crises open doors to new opportunities. This is why the Hebrew root that means “break” and “crisis” (shin, bet, reish) also means “sustenance” (Bereishit 42:1,2,19) and “birth” (Yeshayahu 37:3). Upheaval “breaks” the old reality and ushers in new forms of life.

When we rise after a fall, we can reach a higher level than before. The Steipler Gaon (Eitzot V’hadrachot, Aliyot V’yeridot pg. 76) takes this point further by asserting that falls and challenges are the only way to achieve higher levels.

Rashi saw the statement of the Gemara in Gittin as an example of this phenomenon. The Gemara (Gittin 43a) asserts that “A person does not arrive at a (correct) Torah understanding without having first failed.” Rashi (D”H V’hamichshala) explains that failure and the accompanying embarrassment drive us to work harder to determine the correct understanding and halachic decision.

Suffering offers us a growth opportunity. Rav Soloveichik described it this way: “Afflictions come to elevate man, to purify ‎his ‎spirit and sanctify him, to cleanse his mind and refine it from the chaff of superficiality and ‎the ‎dross of crudeness; to ennoble his soul and expand his horizons… Woe to the sufferer if the flame of affliction does not heat his soul and his suffering does not ignite the fire of G-d within him! When pain wanders through the world as sealed forces to no end, a great accusation rises against the man who wastes his suffering (Kol Dodi Dofek, pg. 67-70).” Suffering is an opportunity we mustn’t waste.

Riding As Opposed to Being Ridden

Challenges can disillusion and debilitate, but they can also inspire and embolden. Their impact hinges upon our reaction to them.

The Ibn Ezra lived a life full of challenges, misfortune, and disappointment. He found making a living particularly difficult – to the point that he wrote about himself: “If I made candles, the sun would never set; if I made shrouds, people would never die.” Despite these circumstances, he did not allow his misfortune to get the better of him. He responded by remarking that some people allow their troubles to “ride them down” while others ride upon their problems. Instead of allowing our struggles to cause despair, we should transcend them and grow from the process.

May our study of challenges inspire us to respond appropriately to the challenges we face throughout our lives.

Share this article on WhatsApp: