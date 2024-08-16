Photo Credit: 123rf.com

The event of Matan Torah is the cornerstone of our Torah. The climax of this grand Revelation occurred when Hashem created a great sound that conveyed the Ten Commandments to our nation of approximately three million men, women, and children. The Torah (Devarim 5:18) describes this sound as a great sound that didn’t yasaf. But what does the word yasaf even mean?

Rashi provides two interpretations: (1) It was a great sound that did not falter: Whereas ordinary sounds get weaker with time, this consistent and loud sound didn’t weaken or falter; (2) It was a great sound that would never be repeated: This loud and public sound would never be repeated throughout the history of the world.

These two interpretations teach two fundamental lessons about Sinai:

First, the Rambam (Hilchos Yesodei ha’Torah 8:1) says that a belief based upon miracles is a belief that is prone to doubts; after all, the believer may think that perhaps the unexplainable miracle was performed through some form of trickery or witchcraft. Sinai, on the other hand, was different. The entire Jewish nation experienced the event of Sinai first hand – they heard the voice of Hashem, k’viyachol, telling Moshe to give us the Ten Commandments.

For this event to have its desired effect, it was paramount that everyone present was absolutely convinced that this was no magic trick or loudspeaker but was a sound produced by none other than the Borei Olam. To accomplish this task, Hashem made the sound like no other sound: it was exceedingly loud and, unlike all other sounds, it was lo yasaf – it didn’t falter or waver. While we don’t know exactly what it sounded like – we can only imagine – we know one thing: the entire Jewish nation was convinced that this sound was Divine and subsequently devoted their lives to adhere to its precious commandments.

Second, part of the greatness of this sound was that it was never to be repeated in this public manner. The eternity and unchangeability of the Torah are ensured because the Ten Commandments were conveyed in an unrepeatable manner. If any false prophet ever attempts to undermine or change the Torah, we are commanded to shut him down and put him to death. The Ramban (Devarim 13:2) explains that this decisive treatment of the navi sheker is based upon the uniqueness of Sinai.

Because the great sound that did not falter was simultaneously a great sound that would never be repeated, no navi sheker could ever produce evidence that could rival Sinai. And because Hashem told us that this sound would never be repeated, our nation confidently and consistently devotes itself to Hashem’s eternal system.

While the great sound of Sinai that was accompanied by shofar blasts will never be repeated, we yearn for a renewed shofar blast that will bring our final redemption and usher in the era of yemos ha’Mashiach, bi’miheira bi’yameinu.

