New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

Dec. 23, 2022 – 29 Kislev 5783

4:14 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: 5:19 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 5:46 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Weekly Reading: Miketz

Weekly Haftara: Roni VeSimchi (Zechariah 2:14-4:7)

Daf Yomi: Nedarim 59

Mishna Yomit: Shabbos 12:2-3

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 334:27-335:2

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos She’ar Avos ha;Tum’ah chap. 6-8

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:21 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunrise: 7:17 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:35 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Plag Hamincha: 3:34 pm E.S.T.

Sunset: 4:32 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

This is Shabbos Chanukah and the first day of Rosh Chodesh Tevet as well. On Friday we light the Chanukah candles first, and then the Shabbos candles. We use larger candles or more oil to assure that these candles remain lit at least a half hour after shekia.

At Ma’ariv we add Ya’aleh VeYavo and Al Hanissim.

Shacharis: The usual prayer with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo and Al Hanissim in the Shemoneh Esreh. We recite whole Hallel and Kaddish Tiskabbel. We then take out three Torah scrolls. In the first we read from Parashas Miketz and we call up six aliyos. After Hagbaha and Gelilla of the first scroll the seventh oleh reads from the second scroll in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:9-15). We place the latter two scrolls (the second and the the maftir) next to each other on the Bimah and half-Kaddish is recited. After Hagbaha and Gelilla of the second scroll the maftir reads from Parashas Naso (Bamidbar 7:42-47). Following Hagbaha and Gelilla of the third scroll the Haftara from Zechariah (2:14-4:7), Roni VeSimchi, is read.

Mussaf: Shemoneh Esreh for Shabbos Rosh Chodesh – Ata Yatzarta and Al Hanissim. After Reader’s repetition we say Kaddish Tiskabbel, Ein K’Elokeinu, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borechi Nafshi, Mizmor Shir Chanukas Habayis, LeDavid and their respective Kaddish recitals.

Mincha: Usual prayer, with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo and Al Hanissim in the Shemoneh Esreh. No Tzidkas’cha.

Motza’ei Shabbos: At Maariv, Ata Chonanta, Ya’aleh VeYavo and Al Hanissim in the Shemoneh Esreh. We do say Vi’Yehi Noam and Ve’Ata Kadosh. In the synagogue we first light Chanukah candles and then recite the Havdala. At home the order is reversed.

Sunday: Second day Rosh Chodesh. At Shacharis we add Ya’aleh VeYavo as well as Al Hanissim. Since it is Chanukah we recite whole Hallel and Mussaf of Rosh Chodesh with inclusion of Al Hanissim.

The order for Sunday night, the last day of Chanukah (Zos Chanukah), and Monday morning is as follows: In the Shemoneh Esreh and Birkas Hamazon we say Al Hanissim, no Tachanun or Kel Erech Appayim, whole Hallel followed by half-Kaddish. At the Torah reading we call three aliyos (Bamidbar 7:54-8:4). The first aliyah starts at Bayom HaShemini, the second aliyah at Par Echad, the third aliyah at Bayom HaTeshi’i.

Mincha: We include Al Hanissim in the Shemoneh Esreh, no Tachanun.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.