Photo Credit: Likud
Itamar Ben-Gvir meets with Benjamin Netanyahu. Nov. 7, 2022

Now that elections are over, and the Netanyahu coalition has won, it’s safe for incoming PM Benjamin Netanyahu to take a picture with MK Itamar Ben-Gvir without fear the opposition will use it against him in the elections.

The two met at the Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv for initial coalition talks. Yesterday, Netanyahu met separately with Bezalel Smotrich, the head of the Religious Zionists party.

Advertisement

Before the elections, Netanyahu wouldn’t even get up on the same stage as Ben-Gvir in Kfar Chabad to avoid being photographed together.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNetanyahu Trial Resumes, First Proceedings Since Election
Next articleEnergean Announces New Gas Discovery Off Israeli Coast
Jewish Press Staff
http://www.jewishpress.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...