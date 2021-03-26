Flash90 photographers went out on Thursday to look at Haredim preparing for the Pesach holiday in the neighborhoods of Jerusalem, in Tsfat, and in Kfar Chabad, enlisting fire and water to remove the chametz and bring in the cleanliness of freedom.
