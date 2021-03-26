Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Haredi men burn chametz in Meah Shearim, Jerusalem, March 26, 2021.

Flash90 photographers went out on Thursday to look at Haredim preparing for the Pesach holiday in the neighborhoods of Jerusalem, in Tsfat, and in Kfar Chabad, enlisting fire and water to remove the chametz and bring in the cleanliness of freedom.

Preparing for Passover in the Haredi neighborhoods of Jerusalem, March 25, 2021. / Yonatan Sindel
Jewish man dipping dishes into boiling water to rid them of traces of leavening in Tsfat, March 25, 2021. / David Cohen/Flash90
Haredi men collect water from a mountain spring outside Jerusalem for baking matzos, March 25, 2021. / Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Haredi men bake matzos in Kfar Chabad, March 25, 2021. / Yossi Zeliger/Flash90
Haredi men bake matzos in Kfar Chabad, March 25, 2021. / Yossi Zeliger/Flash90
Haredi man examining freshly baked matzos in Kfar Chabad, March 25, 2021. / Yossi Zeliger/Flash90
Haredi man with his children search for Chametz with a candle in Tsfat, March 25, 2021. / David Cohen/Flash90

 

