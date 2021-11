Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

Israelis throughout the country publicized the miracle of Hanukkah, kindling the first candle on their menorahs, as nightfall arrived on Sunday evening in the Jewish State.

Families from as far north as Tzfat and as far south as the small Negev community of Arad gathered around their menorahs, placing them across from and next to the windows of their homes — and in some cases even outside their homes — to publicize the miracle in accordance with traditional directives.