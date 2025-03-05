Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netzah Yehuda Association

Under the glow of the setting sun, the newest batch of soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces’ Netzah Yehuda Battalion and the Tomer Company of the Givati Brigade completed a significant rite of passage: the beret hike.

A beret hike is a military march undertaken by soldiers of the IDF combat units, culminating in the awarding of a uniquely colored beret representing their corps or brigade. This hike also marks the completion of certain training phases, such as the conclusion of basic or advanced training.

Advertisement





For the young ultra-Orthodox recruits, the hike marked the culmination of weeks of intense training, testing both their physical endurance and mental resolve. The soldiers of Netzah Yehuda arrived at the Kfir Brigade Memorial in Afula, where they stood shoulder to shoulder as they received their hard-earned berets, signifying their official entry into the ranks of combat soldiers. Simultaneously, in Eshkol Park, soldiers of the Haredi Tomer Company completed their own hike and were awarded the distinctive purple beret of the Givati Brigade.

The Netzah Yehuda Battalion—often referred to as “Nahal Haredi”—was established in 1999 with the goal of integrating ultra-Orthodox men into combat service while maintaining their religious observance. The battalion provides its members with a framework tailored to their way of life, offering spiritual guidance and social support. The Netzah Yehuda Association, which has accompanied the battalion since its inception, assists soldiers from enlistment through discharge and beyond, helping them transition into civilian life.

Similarly, the Tomer Company in the Givati Brigade was founded to provide Haredi soldiers an opportunity to serve in an elite combat unit while remaining true to their religious commitments. The completion of the beret hike signifies not only the end of basic training but also the beginning of their service as full-fledged fighters.

Rabbi Shaul Abdiel, the spiritual guide for Netzah Yehuda, praised the soldiers for their perseverance and commitment.

“The young men of the August 2024 draft class join a proud tradition of Haredi soldiers who have taken upon themselves the sacred mission of defending the people of Israel,” he said. “Their journey has been not only physical but also deeply moral and spiritual. They are living proof that Torah values and military service can go hand in hand.”

The ceremony drew families, friends, and commanders, their faces alight with emotion. For many of the soldiers, the beret symbolizes more than the completion of a training phase—it represents a personal and communal milestone, proof that they can serve their country while staying true to their faith.

One father, watching his son receive his beret in Netzah Yehuda, reflected on the significance of the moment.

“This is something I will never forget,” he said. “To see my son standing here as a warrior in the IDF fills me with indescribable pride. He is defending the people of Israel with his body while safeguarding the Torah and its commandments. The journey has not been easy, but thanks to the support of his commanders and the Netzah Yehuda Association, he has arrived here strong and filled with a sense of purpose.”

With basic training behind them, the soldiers now move on to advanced training before they are deployed to operational sectors, where they will join their fellow troops in safeguarding Israel’s security.

Share this article on WhatsApp: