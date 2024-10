Photo Credit: Israel Prime Minister's Office (PMO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hears Havdalah — the ceremony performed at the close of the Sabbath and Jewish holidays — prior to an expected news conference Thursday night to announce the elimination of arch-terrorist and Hamas “absolute leader” Yahya Sinwar.



Sinwar was eliminated earlier in the day during a routine IDF operation in the Tel Sultan section of Rafah, in southern Gaza.

