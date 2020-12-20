Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sheba Medical Center
Pictured (R to L): Rabbi Elimelech Firer, chairman and founder of Ezra LeMarpeh; Yoel Har-Even, director of the International Department at Sheba Medical Center; Prof. Arnon Afek, associate director general of Sheba Medical Center; and Prof. Ehud Grossman, director of the Sheba’s internal wards.

Rabbi Avraham Elimelech Firer received his COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, on Sunday Dec. 20. His message to the public: Get vaccinated!

Rabbi Firer is the founder of Ezra LeMarpeh, a volunteer organization established in 1979 that provides medical guidance and assistance. He matches sick people with the appropriate hospitals, doctors and treatments for their illness.

He was awarded the Israel Prize in 1997. He has an Honorary Doctorate from the Weizmann Institute (2002) and an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Haifa (2008).

