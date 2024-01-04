Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tzalash

Starting on Shabbat, October 7, the Tzalash organization has distributed to IDF soldiers more than 30,000 pocket edition Gemorahs, Mishnayot, and Bibles.

The organization distributed more than 3,000 tzitzis, 300 pairs of tefillin to soldiers who never put them on before the war, 900 tefillin carriers, 150 Kiddush and Havdalah kits, and 100 bags of spiritual sustenance equipment. They also provided 200 Torah classes for soldiers and their wives on all fronts.

Tsalash, which is the Hebrew acronym for “an army for the sake of heaven,” is also the acronym for the IDF awards for bravery in battle.

Tsalash director Rabbi Peretz Einhorn said “the spiritual thirst of the IDF soldiers is simply amazing. We have been blessed with righteous warriors who go into battle with a spiritual charge that helps them with their fighting spirit and gives them strength that cannot be described in words.”

“Every day we receive more and more requests from soldiers who want something good for the soul. When a Jewish army looks like this, no one will be able to defeat the people of Israel,” he said.