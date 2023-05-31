Photo Credit: Oz Faber / TPS

An historic ceremony was held at the Kotel on Wednesday for Sifrei Torah that will be buried in a special Geniza on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. Jewish holy books aren’t thrown away when they are no longer able to be used, but rather respectfully buried and in the case of a Sefer Torah, with an appropriate religious ceremony.



These ancient Torah scrolls from different periods, were used by millions of worshipers and visitors to the Kotel (Western Wall Plaza) every year for decades, until they were so worn out and disqualified due to their constant use that they could not repaired anymore.

The ceremony was held with the participation of the rabbi of the Jewish Quarter Rabbi Avigdor Nebenzahl, the Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau, the Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Places Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Minister of Jerusalem and Israel’s Traditions Rabbi Meir Porush, Minister of Religious Services Rabbi Michael Malchieli, the Mayor of Jerusalem Mr. Moshe Leon, as well as a large crowd and accompanied by the ‘Nernana’ choir.