Chany Felberbaum is a certified life coach whose mission it is to help women eliminate trauma at the core so that they can stop surviving and finally start thriving! She created life-changing online programs where women can get powerful tools for mind and emotional healing and well-being.

Chany is passionate about helping women release their trauma and move forward with their life, without the weight of “stuck” emotions. In this engaging interview, Chany gives us tools for helping us to process our emotions so that they don’t create blockages in our body. She gives us techniques and tools to process our trauma and avoid being “triggered.”

First and foremost, Chany encourages us to become aware that when we are upset or triggered, it’s not always the other person; quite often it’s the other person triggering something that is already inside of us. This “something” is usually unprocessed emotions from our past that are stuck inside of us, waiting to be released.

One tool that Chany shares with us is the Peace Process:

1. Find a comfortable place

2. Think about the situation that is bothering you, and notice where there is a sensation in your body

3. Stay focused on that sensation. Follow the sensation wherever it moves in your body

4. Focus on the sensation in your body for 10-15 minutes each day Eventually, the emotion dissolves and becomes processed, and you become less and less triggered.

Another tool that Chany teaches us is called, “Can I Let This Go?”

1. Find a comfortable place

2. Think of the emotion or the situation that is bothering you

3. Inhale deeply and ask yourself, “Can I let this Go?”

4. Exhale and say, either “yes” or “no”

5. Even if you say “no,” you will notice that you feel less of a burden, and more relaxed

You can email Chany at: [email protected]

For more information on Chany’s programs and coaching, visit:

https://www.chanyfelberbaum.com/?r_do…

