Rebbetzin Chana Bilek is a Korean-American Orthodox Jewish woman who was born into poverty in South Korea, and was adopted as a young child. She is now a life coach, consultant, public speaker, and the wife of an Orthodox rabbi in Baltimore, Maryland!

Chana shares with us some very practical strategies for effectively managing relationships with our friends, co-workers, in-laws, and extended family. She explains to us how we can set specific goals for our relationships and realistic expectations for achieving those goals. She also teaches us to respect our feelings–our feelings matter and they count. If we don’t respect our feelings, we will end up feeling resentful and doing this out of resentment. Self-care is not selfish! Chana shows us how to say “no” with dignity.

Contact: [email protected]

Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

