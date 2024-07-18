<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lcBqOTi2Vjo?si=Idt1feYCUAsIpoWb?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Chana Bilek is a Korean-American Orthodox Jewish woman who was born into poverty in South Korea, and was adopted as a young child. She is now a life coach, consultant, public speaker, and the wife of an Orthodox rabbi in Baltimore, Maryland!

Chana shares with us some very practical strategies for effectively managing relationships with our friends, co-workers, in-laws, and extended family. She explains to us how we can set specific goals for our relationships and realistic expectations for achieving those goals. She also teaches us to respect our feelings–our feelings matter and they count. If we don’t respect our feelings, we will end up feeling resentful and doing this out of resentment. Self-care is not selfish! Chana shows us how to say “no” with dignity.

Contact: [email protected]

