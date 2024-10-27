<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DwlNGDoKcsI?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Chaya Rivka Zwolinsky is the leading teacher of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov’s wisdom for women in North America. She brings compassion and deep understanding of psychospiritual trauma, transition and growth to her coaching, lectures and workshops in community centers, synagogues, schools, and other venues, as well as online to students on six continents. As the founding director of both BreslovWoman.org and previously, BRI Women, she has been teaching, leading trips for women to Jewish Ukraine, and much more. She is the author of numerous books including Mashiach: Hope for Turbulent Times; May You Have a Day: Making Every Day Better with the Teachings of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov; and others.

We are currently in a war between good and evil. We need to come to our battles prepared. Rebbetzin Chaya Rivka shares with us psychospiritual tools and strategies to fight anti-semitism. Psychospirituality is the close bond between individual psychology and spirituality. Our psychological state is intertwined with our spiritual state.

Rebbetzin Chaya Rivka stressed that instead of using our time and energy to feel hate toward our enemy, we instead should turn that time and energy toward loving our fellow Jew and ourselves.

Some ways that we can channel our feelings include:

1. Hitbodedut–personal prayer to G-d (pouring out heart out to our Creator by speaking to Him out loud, using our own words.)

2. Consciously being the bearer of good news every day.

