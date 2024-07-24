<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ocFKpV-WHIE?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Devorah Leah Marrus is the co-director of programming at Chabad of South Carolina. She is also a marriage, couples and family psychotherapist.

In this engaging interview, Rebbetzin Devorah Leah emphasizes how important it is for a new mother to have support as she transitions into this new chapter of her life, whether it’s her first child or her 6th child. She also tells us how important it is for a new mother to communicate with her husband before, during and after the pregnancy, so that they can build a stronger bond, making things easier, once the baby arrives. They should have clear goals on what roles the mother and the father will have–who will do the cleaning and cooking; who will get up with the baby each night; who will take care of the other kids while the mother is resting and recovering, etc. It’s so important that a mother understands what her needs are so that she communicate those needs and asks for the right help and support.

Advertisement





Rebbetzin Devorah Leah also outlined an interesting strategy to communicate with your husband. It’s called the “Daily Temperature Reading.” She clearly goes through each of the components that go on during this very effective type of communication.

Rebbetzin Devorah Leah also talks about the symptoms of post-partum anxiety and depression, and whom to reach out to for help.

If you are struggling with post-partum depression or anxiety, please reach out for help to your doctor, friend, family, or member of the community. People want to help you.

Contact: [email protected]

Share this article on WhatsApp: