Rebbetzin Elana Mizrahi brings the Torah to life and makes it real for us on a practical level. She shows us how to incorporate Torah teachings into our every day lives. She gives us brilliant advice on raising children, setting goals and lets us know exactly who is in charge of all the outcomes in our lives–Hashem! Rebbetzin Elana is relatable, funny, and to the point. This interview is not to be missed! Lots of nuggets of wisdom here!

