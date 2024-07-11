<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NR7kF5DsuYM?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Faigie Horowitz is a writer, advocate, non-profit veteran, and co-founder of JWOW!, Jewish Women of Wisdom, a community for Orthodox midlife women. Her message is clear and powerful: if you see another Jew in need, help them. Jews are soldiers in Hashem’s (G-d’s) army; we are responsible for taking care of each other.

Rebbetzin Faigie talks about various ways that women can get involved in helping their community. She underscores that the main reason for extending yourself to help another Jew is because we are all a family, and we have a personal commitment to take care of our fellow Jews.

Advertisement





Contact: [email protected]

Share this article on WhatsApp: