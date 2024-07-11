Rebbetzin Faigie Horowitz is a writer, advocate, non-profit veteran, and co-founder of JWOW!, Jewish Women of Wisdom, a community for Orthodox midlife women. Her message is clear and powerful: if you see another Jew in need, help them. Jews are soldiers in Hashem’s (G-d’s) army; we are responsible for taking care of each other.

Rebbetzin Faigie talks about various ways that women can get involved in helping their community. She underscores that the main reason for extending yourself to help another Jew is because we are all a family, and we have a personal commitment to take care of our fellow Jews.

Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

